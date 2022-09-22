Barre, VT (05641)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.