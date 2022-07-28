A compelling piano recital by a Barre native, who is quickly becoming a star of the New York contemporary music scene, is a surprising but fitting tribute to a beloved Adamant philanthropist.
Adam Tendler performed a particularly rewarding program of 20th- and 21st-century music July 16 at the newly inaugurated Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center. In fact, Frank Suchomel chose Tendler to curate the center’s first concert series before he died in October 2021.
Suchomel’s influence began when he first attended the legendary Adamant Music School for pianists some 70 years ago. Unlike most students, Suchomel maintained a relationship with the school and founder Edwine Behre when he left. As he grew successful as head of the UPS tax department, he became the school’s major patron and soon president. Suchomel bought up a large part of Adamant’s land, built practice studios and other buildings, as well as buying new pianos.
Suchomel also created the Adamant Cultural Foundation, financing the construction of the 50-seat black-box Phillips Experimental Theatre beside an abandoned quarry in 1996, home to the QuarryWorks community theater. It’s hard to imagine greater support for the arts and the community.
When Suchomel died, he left most of his Adamant land to the music school. He also chiseled out a chunk for the Cultural Foundation to create the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center, including the theater and the former Waterside Hall.
Today, the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center is directed by Frank’s longtime partner, Michael Suchomel, who also founded and directs QuarryWorks Theater. So far, the center’s activities have included the theater, the concert series, and two visual arts exhibits from Frank Suchomel’s collection, two-dimensional in the concert hall, and Vermont sculptures in the nearby meditation garden. It’s a pretty auspicious beginning and an appropriate tribute to a great man.
Tendler, too, was once a student at the Adamant Music School. A protégé of Barre’s famed piano teacher, the late Dick Shadroui, later a recipient of the Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists, Tendler has become what the Minneapolis Star Tribune called “currently the hottest pianist on the American contemporary scene,” what the Washington Post described as a “relentlessly adventurous pianist.” At 23, Tendler performed solo recitals in all 50 United States, resulting in the memoir, “88x50.” He has also made two recordings, of music by Liszt and Robert Palmer, respectively.
In 2022, Adam will debut 16 works he commissioned, as part of his “Inheritances” project, including Laurie Anderson, Nico Muhly, Missy Mazzoli, Christopher Cerrone, Timo Andres and Pamela Z.
Tendler’s Adamant recital went a long way in explaining his success in creating convincing performances of today’s music for many audiences. In addition to being a particularly fine pianist, he is able to divine the romantic elements in otherwise knotty music.
One of the “Inheritances” works, Mazzoli’s dramatic “Forgiveness Machine” takes a journey from delicate to dark and turgid, and everything in between. Tendler’s performance invited the audience along in this powerful work. Different and similar both, Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “the plum tree I planted still there,” another from “Inheritances,” began gently with episodic short lyrical phrases that thickened and grew in aggressiveness and power.
The crowd-pleaser was perhaps Philip Glass’ minimalist 1979 “Mad Rush.” Light rippling grows and recedes, doubles dramatically then recedes. Tendler’s approach, which some might find overly romantic but not me, benefited from Tendler’s warmth, his sound and his feeling.
Two established works showcased Tendler’s substantial technique. Aaron Copland’s 1930 Piano Variations aren’t the Copland of “Appalachian Spring,” but the much spikier one. Tendler communicated this work effectively by emphasizing the theme throughout, making sense of this work’s percussiveness.
Tendler closed with a big splash of virtuosity, Albert Ginastera’s 1952 Piano Sonata No. 1, Op. 22. All four movements of the Latin-flavored work place demands on the fingers, not only for clarity, but to imbue the dense but very rhythmic passages with expression. Tendler’s performance was delightful, as well as exciting.
A substantial meal needs a sweet dessert, and Muhly’s “Eiris, Sones” fit the bill perfectly, with its nocturne-like delicate lyricism. Tendler’s audience was thrilled.
Adam Tendler couldn’t have paid a higher tribute to Frank Suchomel.
Jim Lowe is the music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com
