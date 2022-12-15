“Here I go
There’s no turning back
My great adventure has begun.
I may be small
But I’ve got giant plans
To shine as brightly as the sun.”
Josephine “Jo” March aspires to be a writer, an unconventional path for a young woman in the 1860s. Although enthusiastically trying her hand at melodramatic romantic stories, her journey is rooted in her close-knit family and beloved sisters — Meg, Beth and Amy —who help her find her timeless voice.
Next weekend, the March sisters, their mother, and various neighbors and kin come to the stage at Highland Center for the Arts in the musical “Little Women.” The new Highland Center for the Arts Theater Company presents five performances of this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel. With music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and book by Allan Knee, “Little Women” was on Broadway in 2005.
“Little Women” is the first production of the Highland Center for the Arts Theater Company. Directed by Steve Gonyaw, HCA artistic director, the musical features a community theater cast from around the region.
HCA’s theater is a magnificent space, modeled on Shakespeare’s Globe Theater in London, complete with thrust stage and three levels of seating. A dynamic range of locally and nationally sourced music, programs, professional theater, and other events are presented there. A full schedule of art exhibitions is presented in the adjacent HCA Gallery.
HCA has long envisioned having a resident community theater company. This fall, the time was right, said Gonyaw. The goal, he noted is not just performances, but also to have youth arts programming. Two productions — a play and another musical — are planned for summer 2023.
The “Little Women” musical, with a cast of 11, is a great fit for the group’s first production, Gonyaw noted.
“It really is a very lovely musical and it appeals to a diverse audience. And the book of course is an American classic,” Gonyaw said.
Louisa May Alcott’s semi-autobiographical “Little Women” was published in two parts in 1868 and 1869. The classic follows the lives of the four March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy with their distinct identities and decisions as they come of age. The musical is largely set in Concord, Massachusetts, in a home based on the Alcott family’s Orchard House, where the author lived when she wrote the books.
The girls’ father is away as a chaplain with the Union troops in the Civil War, leaving the girls with their mother, Marmee, played by Taryn Noelle. The musical weaves together vignettes of the sisters together and of choices they make. The sisters have dreams, deal with loss and heartache, cope with social mores of their day, find their directions, and transition to adulthood.
“Each of these characters is very relatable. It is beautiful to see what the cast is bringing to them,” said Gonyaw.
The thread of Jo’s aspirations and journey weave through the musical — her independence in the face of social expectations, her ambition in going to New York City to find a publisher — along with amusing and tender moments with her family.
It has some fun with Jo’s literary efforts, including her early enthusiasm for writing vivid romances with maidens in distress and swashbuckling heroes — which are acted out with great flourishes. Alcott, in fact, published a number of short stories of that genre under the pen name A.M. Barnard.
“Jo breaks through those social norms in a very courageous way and through a lot of pain. She loses her sister, and she has to do a lot on her own as a very young person … Her strength is very relatable to anyone, but I think especially to women,” said Gonyaw.
“Our cast comes from all directions and from a lot of backgrounds. Everyone in the cast has some type of theater training whether vocally or on stage. The talent is very high,” he said.
Gonyaw noted that their vocal strength shines in songs including “Astonishing,” probably the best-known piece from the musical, and “The Weekly Volcano Press” with its lively rendition of Jo’s story about dastardly Braxton, distressed Clarissa, sword-swinging Rodrigo and the surprise heroine who saves the day.
“What’s highlighted is finding within yourself your strengths and personal gifts and talents — how those impact you and how they impact those around you,” said Gonyaw.
Gonyaw also noted that each member of the cast is dedicating their performance to a woman who is or has been especially important to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.