PLAINFIELD — The director of Cutler Memorial Library is stepping down at the end of the month after serving in that position for 10 years.
Loona Brogan said she and her mother moved around a few times when she was growing up. Brogan said that’s part of the reason why libraries have always been important to her.
“They were a constant in the geographic reality of my growing up,” she said.
Brogan said she spent the past 10 years trying to turn the small library on Route 2 into a welcoming, comfortable place.
She said she remembers a time when there was someone in the library who appeared to be transgender, and another man who smelled of a campfire who was at a computer looking up videos about how to assemble a rifle he had received in the mail. Brogan said she and another woman were in the process of coming up with a design for a poster for an event the library was to put on.
“We took these two different versions back there and all four of us had a little conversation about which one was better. It was just such a funny combination of people that were perfectly comfortable weighing in and doing their thing in the library and not being judged, like it was no big deal,” she said.
But after a decade as the library’s director, Brogan said it’s time for someone else to take over.
The library director position is part time, and she works as the director of Franklin-Grand Isle Bookmobile to help ends meet. Brogan said she currently doesn’t have health insurance and the coronavirus pandemic was a bit of a wake-up call for her.
“I don’t have much of a safety net underneath me,” she said.
She said it was also difficult to operate the library during the pandemic because while she was excited to reopen, she was also scared of potentially catching the virus.
So Brogan said she’s in the process of looking for an occupation that will offer her health insurance. In the meantime, she will serve as interim director of Jericho Town Library.
A farewell party for Brogan has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday outside the library, and she said it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to the residents. Brogan said she’s never worked in a community for as long as this and considers Plainfield as her adopted home.
Carla Siegle, chairwoman of the library’s board of trustees, wished Brogan the best.
“A lot of people love her and hope that she finds what she’s looking for,” Siegle said.
She said the board is in the process of hiring a new director with the hope of having one in place by the end of September. Siegle said the board wants the library to feel like “Plainfield’s living room” and is hoping to find someone who feels they can keep the library a comfortable place.
Those at the library had been working on an expansion to double the square footage there and increase parking. But the fundraising effort was put on hold because of the pandemic. Siegle said the board didn’t feel as if it was an appropriate time to ask people for money.
But she said she hoped some small improvements could go forward, such as painting parking spaces to make the parking lot easier to navigate.
