When Rev. Rameen Zahed, the new pastor at the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier, faced his congregation for the first time March 6, his sermon marked a beginning but also the end of a long and complicated journey that began 30 years ago at Union Theological Seminary in New York City, and put on pause for a quarter century.
Zahed started his long odyssey to the ministry when he was a young, 22-year old seminary student. He had been a religious major as an undergraduate. “I was in love with biblical studies,” he said.
He began his ministry in 1995 working on civil rights issues when he was a senior seminary student and an intern for the Covenant Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., (which later switched to be an affiliate of the United Church of Christ). Upon graduation he worked, for one troubled year, for the social justice arm of the United Church of Christ.
“That’s when I became a little bit disillusioned with the church because they were only nominally in support of the issues that were important to me,” he said.
He left his job and his dream of ministry and forged a new life. He spent the next 24 years in the energy business in various cities, with 11 years in operations and compliance in the hedge fund end of the business.
Now, 52, much older than most first-time ministers, Zahed has completed what he started as a young man and he is back where he started his first job, with the United Church of Christ.
“When you get a little older, you realize you can’t blame a whole denomination for the failings of a few people,” he said about his return to UCC.
In 2018, Zahed, happy with his family but not happy with his life, had an epiphany while listening to a podcast by Rich Roll, a vegan, ultra-endurance athlete and former entertainment attorney turned full-time wellness and plant-based nutrition advocate.
“I realized a lot of what he was saying about having a meaningful life was really hitting home. The person I was, was not the person I wanted to be. I realized I didn’t know who I was anymore. I was unhappy and I wanted to be happy,” he said.
Two lines from one of Roll’s books greatly inspired him to change his life: "There is no finish line" and "The journey is the destination." Zahed said his life had been defined by finish lines.
He called a close friend Oregon and asked for help. The two had done martial arts together.
“Tim is one of the best people to have to be your friend. He tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,” Zahed said. “He put me through the test physically.”
After a several days of intense physical activity, they hiked two mountains, Zahed knew he had to change his life.
“We have multiple inflection points in our lives and this was one on them. All my life I had gone from point A to B and when I got to B, I looked for another place to go, another thing to do. I wasn’t enjoying the journey. I was not enjoying my life.”
Despite steeply declining membership in most traditional denominations, and that fact that Vermont is ranked very low in church attendance (third-lowest in the country by Pew Research Center and the lowest on Wikipedia), 2022 seemed a good time to enter the ministry and a good time to do so in Vermont, Zahed said.
“This is a perfect time to be in a church as a minister. I think there is a big spiritual hunger in this country for progressive, open-minded leadership in the church. Even beyond all that, this is what I’m called to do, and there is no doubt I was meant to be here in Vermont,” he said.
He is looking forward to hiking Vermont’s trails.
“The Old Meeting House is a 200-year-old church that when you walk in you feel like you’re being hugged with love. It’s one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had in my life, and one of the most overwhelming. If a person needs to feel safe and sacred, the Old Meeting House provides that without judgment or conditions and, for me, I believe that I was called to humbly serve God through the Christian Church by serving human kind and I believe God is the god of love; whoever loves is the child of God.”
Zehad set the tone for his ministry in his first sermon.
“Ultimately, how we treat those represented from the underside of history, the first peoples, the immigrants, the outsiders, the strangers, all of them reflect our spiritual bankruptcy. Becoming their allies reconciles us to our past, empowers us to change present structural inequities, and helps us create a more beautiful tomorrow where there is no us versus them. This church, which has brought so many of us together in a covenant relationship bonded by our love, plays an integral role in healing our broken world,” he said.
Zehad grew up in Holland, Michigan, seventh-generation Michigander on his mother’s side. His father was from Iran. His wife, Aster, an emergency room nurse, and 16-year-old twin sons, Andrew and Ethan, are staying in Houston, Texas, for now. His daughter, Yasmeen, 19, is in college.
