If you’re a Facebook friend of Wolcott entertainer Jon Gailmor, then you’ve been treated nearly every day for several months to a song he’s posted. The Elmore singer-songwriter’s daily contribution has given followers a smile and the remembrance of some great material.
“Posting a song every day since COVID-19 began has helped me stay sane, viable and helped me reacquaint myself with my repertoire as well as relearning songs,” says Gailmor. “The response I get from Facebook friends is people are depending on it and moved by it.”
Gailmor has been moving audiences in Vermont for 40 years. He’s been a high-profile concert performer, singer-songwriter, musical album creator, kids’ radio show host, and songwriting workshop leader for children and adults. He has recorded six albums, won numerous awards and was selected as Vermont’s representative to perform during the 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
At 72, Gailmor has had a lot of time, experiences and perspective to help him understand his life and chosen career. He retains a sense of humor and optimism about his current situation even as the pandemic has relegated performing to his Facebook contributions, cutting off most of his other performance opportunities and income.
“I love everything about my career,” says Gailmor who in the 1970s had an opportunity, along with his then partner Rob Carlson, to become the next pop duo in the Daryl Hall and John Oates mold. But that path was not what Gailmor sought and he rejected it, choosing instead to leave the United States for two years traveling around Europe making music without music industry pressures.
“Half of it is entertaining people and making them laugh and feel,” he says of his love of performance. “I thrust myself out there hoping the music resonates.”
Gailmor has always been a performer in some way, remembering how as a baby, “I got off on entertaining, making people laugh.”
He’s maintained that joy into adulthood and a career. “Entertaining people is a rush for me. The act of having a rapport with the audience I’ve missed more than anything during the pandemic. I crave that beautiful thing with an audience.”
Gailmor’s musical influences are diverse, from Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul and Mary and Theodore Bikel to Motown, Smokey Robinson and The Temptations. He’s been inspired by Aretha Franklin and Bonnie Raitt as well.
He says the Motown sound came “from the heart and gut and brain and moves me and inspires me.” In the rock vein The Band was an influence with “its smart and moving music.” The Beatles still influence him. “I’m still in awe of their music, the melodies, and John’s lyrics were peerless. The only one who could do both lyrics and music like that is Paul Simon.”
While many musicians in their 70s might be ready to retire from active performance, Gailmor still craves the stage.
“When I turned 70, I was thrilled because I look good for my age,” he quipped. His goal is “to keep being hired, to keep moving people.” As an entertainer, he says his goals “have always been to enrich people’s lives and make them glad to be human, and revel in their humanity.”
Part of Gailmor’s income stream for many years has come from leading children’s and adult songwriting workshops. He says there isn’t much difference in the strategies he uses with either group.
“The strategies are exactly the same, but in the songwriting workshops, the vocabulary is different,” he explained. “I’m a bit more involved in the creative process with kids. I don’t put in any lyrics with kids but I ask more leading questions. I might have a lyric in mind but will never reveal that.”
A parent of three and grandparent to one, Gailmor says he has always enjoyed working with children. “I love the diversity. Singing for kids is such a kick, the spontaneity of kids keeps me on my toes. They are more of a challenge.
“Grownups have preconceived notions. Grownups are less spontaneous and more inhibited than kids.” He tries to get adults to “not worry about the reaction of other adults. I want grown ups to blurt things out too.”
Gailmor works in public schools, which he enjoys. “I love being with and singing to little kids; it facilitates their creativity. The most gratifying thing is facilitating their creating musical masterpieces.”
Gailmor’s goal, he says, is, “hoping to make the world better, making kids feel powerful, that’s everything.”
Gailmor was host of the radio show “Just Kidding” 1979-2004 on WNCS and WDEV. “Kids were the stars of the show, I just introduced them, produced shows and asked them questions about life,” he remembered.
What advice does Gailmor have for young singer-songwriters just starting out?
“Find a way to be true to who you are, to be honest, and find places to sing where you will be welcome to impart that truth.” A cornerstone of his songwriting and performance is to be truthful. “Not being truthful can haunt you.”
“There is nobility in being honest and truthful,” a lesson learned from his father, that he has followed in the years since, and part of the reason he lives in Vermont.
Gailmor hasn’t released an album since 2004’s “Checking In.” Currently, a new album is not high on his list of priorities. “I’ve written songs for other people and helped people write songs,” he says.
He writes songs for singing telegrams that he then delivers in person. The proceeds go to United Way Lamoille County. “It keeps my writing chops up, its a cool thing,” says Gailmor.
“I’ve got many songs percolating,” he offered. “That’s not a high priority for me. If it happens it happens, I’m not going to force it.”
The biggest priority for Gailmor is “to live day to day and have a chance to move somebody. I live for that.”
Summing up his music career, Gailmor cited a lyric from his song “Long Ago Lady” recorded on his album “Gonna Die With a Smile if It Kills Me.” “My reason for being is music and to reach a few hearts if I can.”
