There’s power in the message a blues song can convey beyond the many travails of a romantic relationship. In his newest and 10th album, Montpelier’s supreme bluesman Dave Keller lays it out in track two, “The Truth of The Blues.”
On its own instrumental merits, this cut from the new CD “It’s Time to Shine” is a fine example of the synergy between electric guitar and electric bass guitar, which could carry any lyric Keller might have conjured up, giving the song a deep groove that would hustle you to the dance floor, or have you bouncing in the driver’s seat as you blissfully perambulate down the road.
But this track is much more: There’s a purpose to Keller’s musical setting. He’s explaining what it is about the blues that’s important and relevant to today’s world. He writes: “All of this silence, is getting way too loud/ All of this violence, and you still feel proud/ Tell me where do you stand?/ Are you just part of the crowd?/
“You say it’s not your problem, you’re not to blame/ But what’s the story, behind your so-called “good name”?/ After 400 years, tell me where is your shame./
“People crying mercy, can’t you hear?/ Or are you deafened, by the sound of your fear?/ I think the answer, is all too clear./ What’s holding you back, from lending a hand?/ What have you got to lose?/ What part of kindness don’t you understand?/ All of this blindness, is the truth of the Blues.”
In three short verses and a chorus, Keller, a white blues musician who is well respected in the national blues community, has captured the argument that has raged among African American blues performers since the music began.
Keller has been playing the blues based in Montpelier since the 1990s. He’s released a series of studio albums and a recent live album. He’s shown that regardless of race or cultural experience when the music and its message are strong and the musician allows that message in, he’s compelled to get it out the est he can.
This is the verve that carries “It’s Time to Let It Shine” through a dozen tracks that make this album arguably his best work yet.
Keller has recorded with several Memphis-based studio musicians in the past and these were all exceptional recordings but with his own band he’s developed a sound that is as true to the feel of the blues as it gets. With Alex Budney grooving in the low register, Jay Gleason matching every beat with tasty drum patterns and Ira Friedman bringing swirling keyboard riffs into the mix, Keller’s vocals and guitar work are enhanced as only a strong, thoughtful and experienced musical unit can create.
There’s so much tight energy, creative guitar and bass and overall coherence here that it won’t take even the most casual blues listener long to get out of whatever torpor they are in and start moving to the beat.
While “The Truth of the Blues” is the album’s most philosophical track, much of the album is dedicated to the themes that are common to the blues genre — the sexual tension between man and woman is a major flavoring here.
For example, on track nine “Full Measure of Pleasure” Keller sings about how his man has the right amount of hormones to keep a woman satisfied. He writes, “Other men have tried, to keep you satisfied/ But they failed you/ Baby I’m sure, I’ve got the cure/ For what ails you/ ’Cause I’m gonna give you, your full measure/ Of pleasure (Yes I am) I’m gonna give you, your full measure/ Of pleasure (Yes I am).”
Keller’s protagonist in track 10, “Mayor of Memory,” shows how strong a long-gone love can have on a man’s psyche: “I walk this town of shadows/ And I recall so much/ The doorways where we used to kiss/ And the way we used to touch/ You can call me sensitive/ And that’s all right with me/’Cause I remember everything/ I’m the Mayor of Memory.”
For Keller, the album title holds a double meaning as he explains, “The title is meant for all of us. After the pandemic, with its isolation and depression, and the devastating flood that hit my hometown of Montpelier, I feel like it’s time for all of us to come out into the light and shine.”
But it also applies to Keller personally. “I was never a prodigy. I just plugged away at what I love. I’ve been blessed with great mentors, and great support from my fans. And in the past few years, I’ve felt things really come together. The band is super tight. My songs are stronger. We’ve been touring harder and further.
“And at every venue, people seem almost surprised at how good the band is,” Keller said. They don’t expect a killer soul/blues band to come out of Vermont. I like that. I like to surprise them. And in that same way, I think folks are gonna be surprised with this new album.”
