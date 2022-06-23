When Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience takes the stage at the Barre Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, it will add to the growing list of tribute bands that have brought back the sound of rock music from the 1960s through the 1990s to central Vermonters. From the Queen tribute band One Night of Queen to a Beatles tribute, an Eagles tribute band, a Fleetwood Mac tribute and several others over recent years, we’ve become accustomed to hearing talented musicians step into the shoes of rock greats and deliver very authentic performances.
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are well represented by the talented crew who hail from New Jersey. One reviewer said “front man Rick Murphy who looked like he jumped off the ‘Night Moves’ album cover ... Murphy’s moves, look and voice had me at mach speed in my 1970s-’80s time machine! He displayed total raw emotion and believablity in each lyric.”
For those who have followed Seger and the Silver Bullet Band through the years, they were able to catch yet another band tour in 2019 in the “Roll Me Away Tour,” which was billed at the time as “a final tour” but with no firm end date ever announced. Seger and the band showed that they could still command excellent attendance as the tour did nearly $100 million in box-office revenue that year, making it the third most successful tour of 2019.
Sadly for fans, Seger announced in 2021 after 50 years on the road, his retirement, citing the death of band member Alto Reed, the saxophone player. Seger turned 77 in May.
The Bob Seger legacy is deep. During his career he sold more than 75 million records, making him one of the most successful recording artists of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012 and was named Billboard’s 2015 Legend of Live honoree. Among his many hits are “Night Moves,” “Mainstreet,” “Still the Same,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Against the Wind” and “Like a Rock” — each of which we assume Hollywood Nights will perform live in Barre.
The reviewer mentioned earlier also noted Murphy “.. hit all the notes and nuances of Bob Seger vocally.”
Murphy apparently has studied Seger’s career and in stage patter during songs, and noted that Seger “once asked a young teen by the name of Don Henley to join his band as a drummer.”
Henley along with Glen Frey were the lead singers with the original Eagles band.
As the reviewer noted, “The Silver Bullet Band was once driven by the groove of high-powered horns and Hollywood Nights delivered! Old time rock and roll and that famous intro to the great American anthem ‘Turn The Page’ was a joy on this stage tonight.”
Hollywood Nights is representative of a musical form that has developed its own subculture. Perhaps you know local musicians who may have gotten together to perform the music of their favorite band. Some of those musicians and bands may make it big by riding the wave of tributes.
If the full band doesn’t make it big, one of the members might, as has happened with the bands Journey, Yes and Judas Priest who found replacements for key members by turning to tribute bands. Since the musicians in the original bands are aging out or have passed away, some of the best tribute bands often sound more like the bands’ original lineups than the actual band does these days. An important reason for their popularity. We’ll leave it to the audience on June 25 to see if Hollywood Nights passes that test.
Bob Seger had a distinctive voice, excellent compositional skills and the luck to have great musicians backing him in his band. He retired with 18 studio albums, two live albums and six compilation albums to his credit.
We look forward to Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience to keep the great music of a great performer alive.
