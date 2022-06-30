Waves of blue, red and green squares, yellow circles, swirls of black, lines of dots romp through Lois Eby’s “Dancing in a June Moment,” “Now It’s August” and other paintings near the entrance of The Gallery at Highland Center for the Arts.
Two bright orange semicircles at ends of yellow wands, propelled by a gentle touch, slowly revolve in orbits in Judith Wrend’s standing mobile “La De Da.” As they move through space, bobbing a bit and floating on their paths, this kinetc art is constantly changing.
Wrend’s sculpture and Eby’s paintings seem to be in a blissful dialogue — like a moment between good friends — in this corner of the gallery. Dynamic conversations between their pieces continue through the exhibition.
“In Motion,” with paintings by Lois Eby and kinetic welded aluminum sculpture by Judith Wrend, opened in June 18 at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Wrend’s sculptures physically move in three dimensions responding to air currents or touch. Eby’s paintings on canvas and paper evoke motion in two. The two artists’ compelling abstract works connect in their bold colors, shapes and freedom of movement.
“As different as their mediums and processes are, both artists address emotion, relationships and being human,” said HCA Gallery Curator Maureen O’Connor Burgess. They explore — whether with a paint brush or a saw and torch — light space, movement and color, and create positive captivating, and contagious energy, allowing all to celebrate in these precarious times.”
The two artists have known each other for years, and collaborated on Open Studio weekends in the past, but “In Motion” is their first exhibition together. Within the show, O’Connor Burgess’s thoughtful groups of their works open conversations between them.
“Mo is really great at making these combinations. She really has a vision for it,” said Eby.
Eby’s work in the show spans two decades.
“Since the early ’80s I have been drawn to the empty, yet evocative spaces of Asian ink paintings, to the energies and emotions of African American improvised music, and to the creative possibilities of Western abstraction. Seeking ways to combine open spaces, rhythmic vitality, and color, over the years I have sought to develop my own visual language,” Eby says in her artist’s statement.
Zen ink painting has been a particular interest of Eby’s, who notes that it is, “very free, rhythmic and energetic, yet has that sense of a powerful coherence.”
Eby’s abstracts in “In Motion” begin with several pieces from early 2000s including the set with “Dancing in a June Moment” set and her vertical triptych “Songs for a Suffering World.”
Eby painted “Songs to a Suffering World” in 2003, around the same time her late husband poet/playwright David Budbill was writing “Sutras for a Suffering World” collaborating with jazz musician William Parker and percussionist Hamid Drake.
“I thought of these as my own songs for a suffering world — wanting to bring joy and comfort through the energy and color of the paintings,” Eby said.
“It’s hard to put into words but I felt like any expression of joy or energy has to come out of a context of a recognition of suffering … that’s part of the Zen ink paintings, that they are very aware of suffering yet what they express is energy and beauty,” she said.
Eby’s most recent works, from this year, have movement and rhythm in loops and swirls of her broad brushstrokes in blues and greens, taking the language of earlier work in new directions.
Wrend’s sculpture physically moves throughout the Gallery and outside, with pieces ranging from almost 10 feet tall to tabletop and wall mounted works. In motion, they are mesmerizing as perspective and shadows change and parts interact with each other — a wand in “Here/Now” sweeps past another in the wind outdoors; the shadow of “Splash” projects on the wall; parallel lines and circles of “Say Something Nice” arch over the very green landscape seen through the gallery window.
Wrend’s works are also compelling at rest when the eye can settle into details. The curve of a semicircle on a wand matches one in the base. Circles cut out of the aluminum offer glimpses of what is beyond — paintings, other sculptures, foliage in HCA gardens.
Wrend cuts and shapes sheet aluminum, finishing it with highly glossed automotive paint. Brilliant surfaces in bold colors reflect light, adding further layers of movement to her work.
“My sculpture is about feeling and emotion, relationships, and states of being. Shapes, lines and openings repeat and reinvent themselves in a progressive continuity. Within each sculpture I explore relationships of light, space, color and reflection,” Wrend says in her artist’s statement.
“Sited outdoors, a sculpture forms a relationship with its surrounding landscape and with the changing wind and light. Wands sway and turn, shadows move. Reflections and ghost images appear within the sculpture as the light changes.”
“Whether sited indoors or outside, sculptures invite us to take a closer look at the inhabited space, at relationships, balance, and movement. Ultimately they ask the viewer to stop thinking, stop looking for meaning, and join the dance,” Wrend says.
