Handel’s “Messiah” has become perhaps the world’s most universal Christmas musical tradition. Here, annual performances attract crowds annually in Barre, Montpelier and Rutland. And this year promises something new — “Messiah” with a Mozart accent.
“They come out because it’s tradition — they’ve done it every year for the last 70-plus years,” Alastair Stout, who is conducting the work in Rutland, once said in an interview. “I think they come out because they’re excited about the stories. For me, it’s the wonderful, wonderful music, and the fantastically dramatic story that it represents.”
“It’s reassuring, particularly now,” Lisa Jablow, who is conducting in Montpelier and Barre, once said presciently in an interview. “The one thing that I am ever-grateful in these difficult times for is allowing me to realize just how important music is — to me and to the world.
“Everybody sees something different in the work,” she said. “For some people it’s the liturgy, for other people, it’s just the music, or something in between, but it’s important to people.”
Jablow will conduct the Vermont Philharmonic and Chorus in “Messiah” Part 1 (Christmas), “Hallelujah” Chorus and more — using the orchestration by Mozart — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. Augustine’s Church; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Barre Opera House. Soloists are soprano Lillian Broderick, contralto Carolyn Dickinson, tenor Neil Cerutti, and bass Erik Kronke; the chorus was prepared by Mary Jane Austin.
Stout will conduct the Rutland Area Chorus and Festival Orchestra in “Messiah” Part 1 and the “Hallelujah” Chorus, plus music of J. S. Bach and Chris Artley, at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. Soloists are soprano Evangelia Leontis, mezzo-soprano Amy Frostman, tenor Ryan Mangan and bass Zebulun McLellan.
George Frederic Handel (1685-1759) wrote “Messiah” in 1741. Librettist Charles Jennens compiled the text from the King James Bible and the Coverdale Psalter. After an initially modest public reception, it grew in popularity to become one of the most-performed choral works in the history of Western music.
Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1891) first heard “Messiah” in 1764 or ’65 in London. Commissioned by Gottfried van Sweiten for performance in Vienna, Mozart re-orchestrated about three-fifths of the work, primarily adding parts for an extended wind section (called “harmonie” at the time) — flutes, clarinets, French horns and trombones.
Basically, Mozart was arranging the work for a Classical orchestra, rather than the Baroque original. Mozart’s arrangement, “Der Messias,” K.572, was published in 1803, and was instrumental in adding to the worldwide popularity of “Messiah.”
“Handel knows better than any of us what will make an effect,” Mozart once said. “When he chooses, he strikes like a thunderbolt.”
The Vermont Philharmonic will perform the entire first part of “Messiah,” with arias and choral numbers that contemplate the Messiah, foretell the coming, and hail the arrival. The concert concludes with the beloved “Hallelujah” chorus from Part II, and six numbers from Part III celebrating redemption.
The Rutland performances will include Part 1 of “Messiah” and the “Hallelujah” Chorus.” But it will open with Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cantata BWV 61, “Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland,” and follow with New Zealand composer Chris Artley’s chorus “The Kings They Came from Out the South,” winner of the 2022 Grace Church Composition Competition.
Artley’s chorus, which employs the full orchestra, sets a poem by the American Sara Teasdale.
“The Artley is very colorful, and he sets the text very well,” said Stout, the church’s minister of music and a composer himself. “It feels kind of like a world occupied by John Rutter and that kind of thing. It’s very accessible and the good thing for us, it’s very doable. It’ll make an interesting contrast to the Bach and the Handel.”
Bach’s Cantata BWV 61 was written for the second Sunday in Advent.
“It’s just full of so many delightful little hidden surprises,” Stout said. “It’s the wonderful Advent hymn, ‘Savior of the Nations, Come.’ In some ways, I think the Bach has got some more hidden things going on in it than the Handel does.
“It’s been nice to sort of unravel some of those kinds of secret, little pockets that happen, like the theme is hidden deep down in the basses and the bassoon in the beginning of the first movement, and gradually the theme becomes ever more present,” Stout said. “It’s a wonderful reminder that we’re looking towards the birth of Jesus — but it hasn’t happened yet. It’s a wonderful piece to be reminded of the themes of Advent, which are things like hope and anticipation, rather than the actual joy that actually hasn’t happened yet.”
