What follows are some reading selections from the staff of Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier:
In Hoffa's Shadow by Jack Goldsmith
Here are some things Chuckie O'Brien was:
-Jack O'Brien's beloved stepdad, the most loving person Jack ever knew, the man who saved Jack's family
-Jimmy Hoffa's 'adopted son', a man who went everywhere with Hoffa and did whatever Hoffa wanted him to do
-the guy who helped kill Hoffa
Only two of these things are true.
When Hoffa disappears in 1975, everyone - the FBI especially - assumes Chuckie must be involved. He was there (indeed, in the same parking lot from which Hoffa disappeared), he had a (borrowed) car, and there was no one else Hoffa would have trusted. For the next 25 years, the FBI pursues Chuckie - wiretaps, planted news stories, arrests, hearings. Chuckie, bound by omerta and by honor, says nothing.
A week after graduation from college Jack O'Brien changes his name from O'Brien to Goldsmith and tells Chuckie he wants nothing to do with him. that mostly lasts until 2003, when the author, now an Assistant Attorney General in the G.W. Bush administration is tasked with justifying extensive, illegal wiretaps [hint: he couldn't]. His dad's name is on one of the backing court documents.
What follows is Goldsmith's investigation into Hoffa's disappearance, an attempt to forever clear Chuckie's name, and, most of all, a love story and apology from a son [now a professor of law at Harvard] to his dad. This is a remarkable book, unlike any other I've read.
-- Reviewed by George Spaulding
The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel is a novel about a young Jewish woman living in Paris with her family during the German occupation of World War II, but the book opens as she is an 86-year-old woman living in the United States. She sees an article in the newspaper about a man in Germany who is trying to return books to their rightful owners, and the book he is holding in the accompanying photo takes her back to her war work as a forger of documents to save as many people as she could. The book is in code, and it lists the real names of the people she made documents for, because she didn’t want their names to be forgotten. I enjoyed the story, the characters and the relationships, and I learned more about our history, which is always what I want out of a historical novel.
-- Reviewed by Martha Wales
Fall is a great time for a classic mystery. We've recently acquired, thorough the generosity of a couple of patrons, several volumes in the American Mystery Classics series that Otto Penzler's been publishing for a couple of years now. These are all mysteries by American authors, published in the '30s and '40s. Many have been out of print for decades. So, in the spirit of "books are new to you when you haven't read them," here are a few recommendations:
Domestic Suspense? The Unsuspected by Charlotte Armstrong (who pretty much invented the category, back in the 1940s)
Historical and/or Locked Room Mysteries? John Dickson Carr. The Crooked Hinge. The Mad Hatter Mystery. Castle Skull.
Legal Thrillers? The Bellamy Trial by Frances Noyes Hart, based on 1922's candidate for Crime of the Century.
Sherlock Holmes novels? A Taste for Honey by H.F. Heard, which mentions neither the word 'Sherlock' nor 'Holmes', but does feature a retired gentleman named ~ahem~ Mycroft who keeps bees.
Mystery-as-Comedy? The Puzzle of the Happy Hooligan by Stuart Palmer, featuring Miss Hildegarde Withers, a schoolteacher with whom one ought not trifle.
Perfectly Plotted and Really Complex Mysteries? Ellery Queen's The Chinese Orange Mystery & The Dutch Shoe Mystery.
Mystery in a medical setting? A Puzzle for Fools by Patrick Quentin, set entirely in a sanitarium and introducing Peter Duluth, who'll go on to more fame in several theatrical mysteries.
Impossible Crimes? Meet The Great Merlini, in Clayton Rawson's first novel, Death From a Top Hat.
Romantic Suspense? Female nurse/private detectives? Mary Roberts Rinehart's The Red Lamp and Miss Pinkerton.
Academic Mystery with a Twist? The Widening Stain by (the pseudonymous) W. Bolingbroke Johnson.
We're also adding several Margery Allingham novels, for those of us who want to revisit Albert Campion.
Submitted to Good Reads by Carolyn Brennan, co-director of Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier. For more information, go to https://www.kellogghubbard.org/
