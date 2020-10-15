The following are recommended selections from the Waterbury Public Library:
”Vermont Wild: Adventures of Vermont Fish & Game Wardens by Megan Price, Volumes 1–6,” published 2011-2019
Do you need a diversion? Pick up any one of the six volumes of Megan Price’s “Vermont Wild.” In these true-to-life tales, (names have been changed to protect the not-so-innocent) Price gives us priceless stories from the lives of wardens from across the state. Some of the hair-brained and fur-brained situations they encounter will have you laughing out loud, and some will make your eyes bug in amazement. You’ll be astonished at the warden’s dedication and ingenuity. Lovesick moose? Check. Wily poachers? Check. Car chases? Check. You don’t have to be a hunter to enjoy these. I have not hunted or fished much in my life, but getting a peek into a world entirely outside of my experience made this an enlightening read. It was a lot like armchair traveling – nothing I would do, but entertaining to read about it. Any occasional or life-long hunter or angler would find these stories amusing and head-shake worthy, too. After all, when asked, “Have the stories been embroidered just a little?” the author replied, “A whole lot less that most fishin’ and huntin’ stories.” But believe it or not, these are all true.
”The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, 2019
Jim Crow in Tallahassee continues despite the spread of the Civil Rights movement. Elwood Curtis is a black boy with a promising future who dreams the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. and tries to live by his words. Just before launching into adulthood, he is unjustly sent to Nickel Academy for delinquent boys. The fictional academy is based on an actual Florida reform school that devastated multiple generations of young lives for 111 years. Whitehead’s potent writing shines a light on this clandestine history of oppression. In this emotionally perceptive novel, we read the harrowing story of Elwood as he tries to hang onto his moral compass and ideals despite a year of brutal reality at the school. Can his natural goodness and optimism survive? He tells himself, “I am stuck here, but I’ll make the best of it … and I’ll make it brief.” Elwood and his only friend, Turner, are completely opposite in outlook. The decisions they make in school create long-lasting aftermaths. The novel shifts back and forth fluidly from Elwood’s time at the academy to his adulthood, where the school’s dark past is finally coming into public awareness. Themes of racial oppression, how we deal with our pasts, and lives disrupted bracket this novel. I didn’t expect a happy ending given the topic and setting, but the last plot twist was dramatic enough to keep me thinking about the book for some time after I finished it.
”No Fixed Address” by Susin Nielsen, 2018
Written for the middle school/junior high school audience, this terrific story deserves a wider readership. I gave it five stars on Goodreads. 12-year old Felix is a trivia whiz. As his life situation deteriorates, he pins his hopes on winning a trivia contest on his favorite TV show. Felix’s unreliable mom, Astrid, can’t keep a job and suffers from depression. They move to increasingly scruffy apartments, then finally resort to living in their van. Felix copes by secretly bathing in the bathroom at school, telling careful white lies, and silently worrying about being put into foster care. Will winning the cash prize on the trivia show fix everything for Felix and his mom? And what will happen if people find out his secrets?
Susin Nielsen tackles the topics of experiencing homelessness and poverty for a young audience with compassion and humor. You won’t regret reading this book. Even better, share this engaging read with a young person in your life. Amazing discussions may ensue. This book was on the 2019 Dorothy’s List – Vermont’s book award list for middle grades, so many school and public libraries have it.
Almy Landauer is the director of the Waterbury Public Library, which is currently open for both walk-in and curbside service. Please check our website (www.waterburypubliclibrary.com) or call (802)-244-7036 for the most up-to-date hours and information.
