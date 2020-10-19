Fear and love are the two most gut-wrenching emotions we can conjure, and it is for this reason that horror and romance stories are some of the oldest and most popular genres through history. Since ancient myths and folklore shared through storytelling, fear has been an especially powerful way to motivate, warn, and even wonder what life would be like if monsters were real, or if the reality we know isn’t as we know it.
For some, it is hard to understand why we might choose to feel this intense emotion. Forbes journalist David DiSalvo suggests horror “can provide a counterbalance to life's stresses. It may also be an effective way to undermine anxiety, and even bolster our resilience.” It is a method to name dragons and slay them, and to experience every connection to this battle from a safe distance.
Horror is included in the category known to librarians as speculative fiction. While one reader may want to imagine a world with superheroes, the story of monsters seems a natural counterpart. Science fiction and fantasy are also included in this category, as each genre asks us to suspend our understanding of ‘possible’ as we step into the pages.
Historically, horror literature grew most popular through the 19th century. Monsters such as Frankenstein, Dracula, Mr. Hyde, and the Mummy created iconic myths that continue to inspire stories today, and the Brothers Grimm worked to collect and record many “Children’s and Household Tales” found in their travels through Germany. Horror stories saw continued popularity in waves through the 20th century. Beginning in the 1990s the genre experienced decline, but with the reboot of iconic monsters in print and television mediums, horror literature has seen a steady rise in American sales since 2016.
So, what’s the best way to find the “right” horror book for any age or interest? NoveList, a popular reader’s advisory tool, suggests paying attention to your comfort level on the “dread” and “gore” scales. Often books that focus on dread will not show the antagonist until late in the story, letting tension and pace build to the end. These books are often described as ‘creepy’, ‘moody’, or ‘menacing’. Gory stories may feature graphic ways in which a monster wreaks havoc on our hero, and are described as ‘violent’, ‘gruesome’, and ‘disturbing’.
First time horror readers have the help of our dedicated librarians to connect with the perfect book. A first time adult reader of horror must try author Shirley Jackson. Jackson spent much of her adult life in Bennington, and the rural Vermont landscape and historic houses serve as stage to many of her stories. Jackson’s stories are known to carry ‘haunting’ and ‘unsettling’ tones that will stick with you after the story’s conclusion. The Haunting of Hill House, though written nearly sixty years ago, has inspired both movies and a Netflix series with a following spin-off released this month, and this classic is perfect for cold October evenings.
For a spooky and menacing alternative read, Young Adult Librarian Garrett Grant suggests Emily Carroll’s Through the Woods. This graphic novel collection of short stories from deep in the woods will force readers to confront terrifying monsters, strange and disturbing people, and crippling loneliness. The predominantly black, white, and red illustrations add to the bold and tension-building tone of this great book for reluctant readers.
For a chilling children’s tale, Librarian Ian Gauthier recommends Nightbooks by J.A. White. White’s ghost stories and fantasy fiction are known to be suspenseful and scary, with a touch of gruesome to spook readers in grades 4 and up. Nightbooks features a scary, fantastical atmosphere with cunning and believable characters. Ian writes, “If the witches from Hansel & Gretel and Neil Gaiman's “Coraline” met Scheherazade from the 1001 Nights in a modern apartment building, the ensuing story might look like this one … Although White succeeds in creating a dark, desperate atmosphere, the story stays firmly in the fantasy genre, assuring that it is appropriate for middle-grade readers.”
This month we at Aldrich are working hard to offer curbside pickup, online programs, and access to computers and Wi-Fi services by reservation.
You can find more information about all of these services at aldrichpubliclibrary.org. Or give us a call at 476-7550 and we will be happy to help you connect with a new book, access an online resource, or update you on our services.
Have a safe and spooky Halloween.
Loren Polk is the director of Aldrich Public Library in Barre.
