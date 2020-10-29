Good Reads
Our world is a vibrant and diverse place, and a library’s collection should both reflect its community, and offer points of entry into a broad spectrum of identities and experiences. Books can be mirrors — reflecting back to the reader — or windows, providing insight into the lives of others. When I read a book that gives voice to my thoughts and experiences, the relief of feeling seen, of realizing someone else in the world has felt the way I felt, or gone through what I’ve been through, is immense. It is as if I’d been holding my breath, and suddenly I can exhale again. That books can do that, that authors write them, is a gift. Because we all need to be seen and to be understood, and to exhale. Conversely, reading books about experiences that are very different from our own builds empathic understanding, tolerance, and kindness. And when books on our libraries’ shelves represent the vibrant and beautiful complexity of being human, then we can all see ourselves — and learn about others — within the pages of a book. Diversifying our collection at Jaquith Public Library is ongoing and important work. On our shelves now are many beautifully written (and sometimes illustrated), honest and important books to choose from, across genres, that address racial and social justice — and those written for young people abound.
“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas is this year’s Vermont Reads selection by the Vermont Humanities council. It is a powerful and potent story about racism in this country, and the flaws in the justice system. The main character, Starr, is balancing between two worlds — the fancy prep school she attends, and her poor neighborhood. The tenuous balance is shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her sixteen year old friend by a police officer. Her friend was unarmed. This story, though fiction, is a too-real portrayal of current events, and is a must-read for our times.
“The New Kid” by Jerry Craft, a graphic novel for middle grade readers (ages 8-12), follows Jordan Banks as he navigates his first year in a private prep school where he is one of the few kids of color in his grade. Tackling some similar themes as “The Hate U Give,” of fitting in vs. staying true to oneself, implicit racial bias and prejudice, this graphic is honest, with touching moments of kindnesses and bravery, without getting too heavy. It is middle school, and the main character has a sharp sense of humor who loves drawing cartoons about his life.
“When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed is a middle grade graphic novel that takes the reader through the life of a young Somali refugee living in a camp in Kenya. Omar and his nonverbal younger brother flee war in their home country, and spend their entire childhood in a place that was meant to be only temporary. Over years of waiting, they struggle and form friendships, face sorrow and the trauma of memory. It is a heartbreakingly intimate look at what life is like for refugees, full of waiting and hunger — but also shining with compassion and hope and resilience.
“Lovely War” by Julie Berry is a sweeping historical fiction set in the perilous days of World Wars I and II, and narrated primarily by Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of Love. She tells the story of two young couples whose fates collide during WWI, and she attempts to answer the question — why are love and war forever drawn to each other? The answer comes in an epic, multi-layered story about the power of love, and so much more. It is a story of tragedy and trauma, prejudice and racial violence, and the resilience of the human spirit. And for those who enjoyed Madeline Miller’s “Circe” or The Song of Achilles, it is another tantalizing foray into the psyche of Greek gods and goddesses. Lovely War is a young adult novel, but will appeal to a broader adult audience, as do many in the YA genre.
There are many reasons to read a book. To be entertained and to “get away.” To answer questions and ponder new ones. To see oneself and find understanding. To be inspired. To laugh and to be frightened. To see life through someone else’s eyes. If you ask me (and I’m a librarian, so please do), it is always a good time to read a book. But right now feels like a particularly good time, especially for reading to build empathy and understanding. Whatever our perspectives, experiences and backgrounds, books can be important reminders that there are so many, many ways to be human — and understanding other’s experiences builds tolerance and compassion in a world filled with many challenges. So pick up a book that speaks to who you are — and pick up a book that shows you who someone else is. For a list of books addressing racial and social justice in the Jaquith Library collection, please visit our website: www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org
Deborah Connolly is the Jaquith Public Library’s children’s librarian.
