Small, rural Vermont libraries are special places -- each in their own way -- and Jaquith Public Library is no exception. Free and open to all, Jaquith Library serves a vibrant community with a diverse and ever-growing collection in a variety of formats -- print, digital, audio, and our recently added STEAM Maker Kits. This fall we’ll be adding some more non-traditional library materials for checkout, to encourage scientific curiosity and exploration. And though we miss our normally bustling event schedule, we’ve found new ways to engage our community safely, including our Free Drive-In Movie Nights. Housed in the historic Old Schoolhouse Common building, Jaquith Library also offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a sprawling outdoor space including wide-open fields and a beautiful nature trail along the river -- now with a Storywalk.
To begin our series of recommended reading, I’m going to begin where I began: with picture books. Picture books were my first love. Now, as an adult, I am still in love. I could get lost for hours in the rich combination of stories and illustration. Empathy lives there. Fantasy, and kindness. Sensitive subjects handled with grace and a light touch. Laughter and silliness live there -- and truth. Imagination, hope, tolerance, understanding. Picture books are worlds unto themselves. The illustrations are works of art. The words, often few, but each one precise, selected to fit the story. And they have something for everyone, no matter your age. So dive into a picture book (or 20). Read one to a child -- or read one to yourself. The following selections offer a feast for the eyes and mind.
"It Began With a Page: How Gyo Fujikawa Drew The Way by Kyo Maclear, illustrated by Julie Morstad (HarperCollins Children’s, 2020)." This book gently, but truthfully, takes the reader through the life of Gyo Fujikawa, an illustrator and trailblazer in the battle for racial diversity in picture books. As a child, “she started (every day) with an empty white page … and filled it with pictures.” In her art, she found her voice and her calling, though in life she often faced prejudice both before and during World War II, including the internment of her family in a prison camp. Her world in those years “became tiny and terrible.” And she again turned to art for solace, wondering “could art comfort and lift others too?” Determined to use her art as an agent of change, Fujikawa’s publication of "Babies" in 1963 -- after standing up to her publishers -- shows a joyful jumble of little Black babies, Asian babies, all kinds of babies crawling across the pages together. Her landmark achievement helped pave the way to imagine a more inclusive world. The back of the book includes a timeline and photographs of Gyo Fujikawa and an engaging note from the author and illustrator provides more background information. "It Began With a Page" is beautifully illustrated; black and white line drawings alternate with soft-hued, graceful images. It is a story about perseverance, the sting and sorrow of injustice, and a celebration of a rule-breakers’ capacity to bring about positive change.
"Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño Played The Piano For President Lincoln" by Margarita Engle, illustrated by Rafael López (Atheneum Books for Young Readers, 2019). Terresa Carreño began her life in Venezuela, surrounded by music and was encouraged to let her “happy hands dance” on the keys of a piano. As she grew, she understood music to be both magical and hard work, practicing gentle songs “that sounded like colorful birds” and powerful songs that “roared like prowling jaguars”. The illustrations, as lush and colorful as the language, evoke the landscape of her childhood. But revolution forced her family to flee their homeland, and re-settle in New York, where few people spoke Spanish and the civil war raged. “Terresita” was able to find solace and community through music, and became known worldwide as “the Piano Girl.” At only 10, she was invited to play for President Lincoln, who was grieving the loss of one of his sons to the war. She worried “her fingers might stumble” but “she believed in trying her best” and learned once again the power of music to bring comfort. "Dancing Hands" is the story of a young, successful, female of Latinx descent -- an inspiring read, and dazzling to behold.
"Hike" by Pete Oswald (Candlewick Press, 2020). It is early morning in the city. Father and child wake up in the still dark -- they are going on a hike today, and they have a plan. With illustrations that are both simple and bursting with expression and details, like the alternating tilt of geese wings in flight, the reader is carried along in this (almost) wordless journey from city to forest to the top of a mountain and back again. Along the way, they observe ladybugs, and animal tracks, and play a small role in the survival of the forest. Oswald’s illustrations do not miss a thing -- he captures awe and discovery, fear and accomplishment. And the bond between father and child is touching and real, and a rare and welcome depiction of an African-American family enjoying nature. The mix of multiple scenes on page showing details like enjoying a much-needed snack and a surprise snowball fight, to full page spreads of stunning views give the readers a “wow” effect. Highly recommended for hikers and non-hikers everywhere.
The Jaquith’s Juvenile nonfiction and biography sections have more than 500 titles combined -- a great resource for the many families embracing home learning this fall. Visit our website for more information: www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org
Deborah Connolly is the children's librarian at Jaquith Public Library in Marshfield.
