Here are some Good Reads recommendations from the Waterbury Public Library for the month of November:
"Once Upon a River" by Diane Setterfield, published in 2018. An Inn on the upper Thames in the 18th century. A cold night. The locals are gathered to tell stories as is their custom. But first, a mysterious stranger arrives holding the body of a drowned girl. Then she awakens. Is it a miracle? Was she not really dead? Could she be the long lost daughter of the bereaved Vaughans, or the granddaughter of Mr. Armstrong? As the villagers create stories to explain this mystery, it only deepens. There is romance, heartbreak, and suspense along the way.
This is the perfect book to read in front of a fire on a chilly fall day. Setterfield cocoons the reader in a dark and rich atmosphere where water, rain and the river almost seem like another character. I don’t usually go in for magical realism, but this book is a marriage of historic fiction, fairy tale and folklore which sits on the edge of mystery. Don’t pick this up expecting a page turner. The story winds like a river, never hard to follow but with plenty of vivid characters and their own stories.
"On the Come Up" by Angie Thomas, published in 2019. Angie Thomas’ other Young Adult title, "The Hate U Give," is this year’s Vermont Humanities Council VT Reads selection. Angie Thomas’ Young Adult debut, The Hate U Give, became a bestseller and is this year’s Vermont Humanities Council’s VT Reads book. Her second book, On the Come Up, shares the author’s sharp social insight into the life of a young black person and the difficult choices the main character has to make between self-expression and public criticism marked by racism.
Bri, the heroine in On the Come Up, feels the rhythm and rhyme of rap in her very genes – her father, the rapper known as Lawless - was about to make it big when he was murdered by a gang. Now her family struggles to put food on the table, there’s trouble at school and in the ‘hood.
Rap is Bri’s refuge and outlet, and just maybe her ticket to ride. Bri’s writes a song with all her bottled up feelings which goes viral, but the lyrics lands her in the middle of a controversy. As a young black person, the odds are against Bri as she fights to follow her dream, on her terms.
"Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" by Casey Cep, 2019. I am not a big celeb follower, but I have to admit I have a tiny obsession with Harper Lee. Cep’s story follows Harper Lee as she spends a year in Alexander City, Alabama, scouting what she hoped would be her second book, The Reverend. As we all know, Harper Lee never published again after To Kill a Mockingbird. Cep is a scholar of English and Theology, a writer, and has published in The New Yorker and other illustrious magazines and newspapers. It shows in this well-written book.
Seven years after helping her friend and childhood playmate, Truman Capote, research In Cold Blood, Lee decided to try her hand at True Crime writing. The case was a strange one. Lee sat in the courtroom spellbound as a vigilante relative of Reverend Maxwell was tried for shooting him in a church full of people. Maxwell was widely believed to be linked to the deaths of six of his own family for the insurance money. He’d so far escaped being held accountable thanks to a wily attorney, who was now defending Maxwell’s murderer.
Mix courtroom drama, racial politics of the Deep South and an attempt to portray the reticent and mysterious Harper Lee, and you have one good read. Sadly for the world, Harper Lee never was able to finish her destined-to-be –a-classic gothic true crime story. Cep’s legal detective thriller will have to suffice in illuminating the mysteries of motivation, fame, and artistic endeavor.
Almy Landauer is the director of the Waterbury Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.