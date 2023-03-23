George Woodard’s unique approach to filmmaking is reflected even in how he casts them. For his latest, “The Farm Boy,” he began by attending local high school theater productions.
“We found Grace Woodruff in a high school play over to Harwood in ‘Oklahoma,’” Woodard said recently in an interview at his Waterbury Center farm.
“She was a sophomore, she was one of the dancers, but I could tell that she was focused and had a good look,” he said. “We found out where she lived, which is right down at the bottom of the hill where I hay. And I knew her folks!”
Fortunately, they gave permission.
“She came up, and talked with me, and I thought, she’s only 12!” Woodard said. “She wanted to do it, so we said OK. And she’s pulled off some pretty amazing stuff. She can look 16 in the morning, you change her hair, you change her costume, she changes her attitude, and she becomes a 21-year-old young woman. It’s amazing.”
“This community is full of good actors,” he said. “But you have to teach the non-actors how to act. They catch on really quick.”
So, he’s at it again. Woodard is just finishing up his second feature film, but that just follows up the Waterbury Center dairy farmer’s amazing career that has included community theater, Hollywood film roles, Vermont comedy tours and now feature films.
“The Farm Boy,” a story of love and adventure recorded in black-and-white, will begin its world premiere tour next weekend in Hyde Park, continuing to seven more Vermont locations through May 13. (More screenings will be announced.) The picture is produced by Joan Brace O’Neal, a visual artist and filmmaker who wrote, directed and produced the Vermont award-winning documentary “A Moment in Time.”
Set in 1944, “The Farm Boy” is loosely based on the story of the Woodard’s parents. A story about trust, integrity and standing behind your word, it remembers a time when war took young boys away from their homes and returned them as heroes. “The Farm Boy” is meant to stir emotions and embark on a riveting adventure into our past.
I have chosen to write this in column form as Woodard and I have been good friends for some 35 years, and it will allow me to share more of his unique and generous personality that is key to understanding all his theatrical efforts. (He and I share a passion for Hayley Mills!) Woodard’s art is uniquely Vermont — and he continues to live and work on his family farm.
Now an accomplished actor, musician, writer, director and cinematographer, Woodard began his theatrical adventures at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury and the Lamoille County Players in Hyde Park. After some success in Hollywood, he returned to Vermont and local theater and film. Most memorable — and typical — was the Ground Hog Opry, a hick-Vermont variety show created with Al Boright that toured Vermont many, many times — it was unique and priceless.
Woodard’s first feature film, “The Summer of Walter Hacks” (2010), was a 1950s-era story of a young boy and his adventures growing up on a small farm in rural Vermont. It starred Woodard’s son Henry Woodard (who also stars in “The Farm Boy”), and boasted a unique and perhaps the most entertaining chase scene I have ever seen — between a bicycle and a train. (I still hope that they will produce and market DVDs of this very special film.)
“The Farm Boy” is set in the fall of 1944 and reflects the sacrifice of American farm boys during World War II. Calvin Dillard, played by Henry Woodard, is a milk-truck driver living on a small hillside farm — I wonder which one! — in Vermont. He falls in love with a girl he meets at a barn dance, and then gets drafted into the U.S. Army. Calvin comes home for two days’ leave and marries his sweetheart.
Calvin is then shipped off to the war in Europe. His convoy is attacked, and Calvin is left for dead. He is found by a French woman who nurses him back to health and accompanies him on a successful escape to freedom.
For Woodard, it’s all about the story.
“Some of this is loosely based on my folks, and that’s where I get the ideas — they’re good stories,” he said. “I just have such a great respect for my parents that I think I want to try this. I can’t do a big Battle of the Bulge thing. That’s fine, because I’m looking more at the human aspect of one character. That’s kind of where I came up with it.”
The movie is in two sections, and the first is on the home front, the second in Belgium (the woods above Woodard’s farm).
“You’re introduced to the boy, the boy’s family, the girl, the girl’s family, and the adventures they have during their little courtship,” Woodard said. “And then he goes off to war.
“But it’s not like we jump into the war. You really get to know those characters in the first part because it’s important for the story. Both of the women in this movie, for the movie to work, have to be absolutely wonderful women.”
In most films, if there are two women and one man, or vice versa, you know what’s going to happen because one of them is not so nice.
“You know, because that’s how they write the stuff,” Woodard said. “But in this film, both of the women are absolutely fantastic and wonderful. I also don’t want to make something that is obvious. I like to have some little things in there are things that are unexpected.”
Jim Lowe is theater critic and arts editor of the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and the Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.