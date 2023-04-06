George Woodard’s new film “The Farm Boy” is a celebration of Vermont storytelling. Loosely based on his parents’ loves, the tale tells of a young rural Vermont boy who must leave the farm, and his newfound love, to fight for his country in Europe during World War II. Facing both personal and life-and-death challenges in Belgium, he returns home a man at ease with himself.
What makes “The Farm Boy” so irresistible are the authentic Vermont humor and rich characters beautifully portrayed by a largely amateur local cast. What makes the film compelling is the powerful human story, brimming with an authentic adventure mix of terrorizing adventure, as well as humor and love.
“The Farm Boy” opened in Hyde Park March 25 and continues with screenings around the state. Set in central Vermont in 1944, it is filmed in the black and white of films of the time. The locations in the first half may be familiar to many, while the second part may not seem so familiar — though, it’s all Vermont.
Calvin Dillard is a happy young man who works on the family farm and delivers fresh milk around town. Mary Small, something of a tomboy, lives nearby and is developing a decided crush on Calvin. Of course, he is oblivious, until she is foisted on him by savvy friends at a barn dance.
Calvin is played by Henry Woodard, George’s son, and Grace Woodruff, George’s neighbor, is Mary, and their interaction is delightfully and authentically awkward. Of course, it takes a bit for Calvin to catch on, but before the dance is over, the romance has begun.
In a less pleasant mark of authenticity, Calvin’s mother Ruth (a sympathetic Jane Bailey) is upset by the pairing, as Mary is a Catholic and she has been told by members of the Ku Klux Klan that that’s not right. (Yes, there was KKK in Vermont.) Her husband, Ed, the able veteran actor Robert Nuner, attempts to reason with her, that Mary is their neighbor’s daughter. Of course, the kids will do what kids will do, and love is love.
Calvin is drafted and finds himself fighting in Belgium. (The winter war scenes are very convincing and effective.) Caught in a series of explosions, Calvin is lost and given up for dead. However, he is discovered unconscious by a couple of Belgian girls. Coco Mosely is the older Renée, tough and a member of the underground, who reluctantly hides him in a barn. The young girl, Madeleine, an absolutely charming Solenne Marineau, is just thrilled with him.
But that safety isn’t to last for Calvin, the girls and their family. Three American soldiers show up and are unexpectedly unpleasant, with one hitting on Renée. Still, the leader, a most believable Dakotah Senesca, seems most reasonable — until he isn’t.
What ensues is as thrilling an adventure, involving Calvin, Renée and the “American” soldier, as one is likely to see in any adventure film. It’s downright exciting — and deeply touching.
“The Farm Boy,” at just over two hours with an intermission, may be a bit long for some, but not for others who revel in the delicious characterizations and the nostalgic memories of a rural Vermont past. I number myself among the latter.
