BARRE — Steve Mackenzie’s work at City Hall isn’t done just yet, but his 12-year run as Barre’s full-time city manager officially ended when he called it a weekend Friday.
When Mackenzie returns to work Monday, it will be in an interim, part-time capacity as he awaits the July 18 arrival of his recently selected successor — Nicolas Storellicastro — and prepares for yet another shift in his employment status.
In the span of 10 short days Mackenzie will go from full-time to part-time city employee to part-time paid consultant, under the terms of two recently executed contracts.
One is designed to cover the administrative gap between Mackenzie’s retirement on Friday and Storellicastro’s start date a week from Monday. The other is a bit more open ended and aimed at easing the looming transition as Storellicastro settles into a job he has never done before in a community where he has never lived.
Mackenzie, who was born and raised in Barre and is a lifelong Granite City resident, didn’t have to worry about getting his bearings straight when he surrendered his Ward 2 seat on the City Council and accepted the city manager’s job in 2010. However, he is familiar with the learning curve that accompanied his private-to-public sector shift and is eager to help Storellicastro get off to a strong start.
That process started immediately after Storellicastro accepted the job last month and will continue on an as-needed basis at least through Aug. 12.
Helping Storellicastro get acclimated will be Mackenzie’s last task in a slow motion retirement that will see him pivot from manager to mentor to just another interested taxpayer during the next several weeks.
Given his background in finance and government, Mackenzie said he doesn’t expect Storellicastro will have much trouble downshifting from his role as chief financial and administrative officer of a New York City nonprofit with a budget that is more than 10 times the size of Barre’s.
“Nicolas (Storellicastro) has a much better handle on the financial part of the job than I did when I started,” he said.
Storellicastro, 39, is at a very different stage in his professional career than Mackenzie was when he opted to end his 37-year consulting career to accept the city manager’s job in his hometown.
Intimately familiar with Barre, but new to municipal management, Mackenzie stepped down as senior vice president and senior owner of the Randolph-based engineering firm Dubois & King Inc. for what he thought at the time might be five career-capping years working in the public sector.
Mackenzie, who will turn 74 later this month, thought wrong.
After serving out a one-year contract, three automatic one-year renewals and a fifth-year option, Mackenzie decided he was just getting started.
By then Barre’s “Big Dig” — the long-promised reconstruction of North Main Street — was complete, newly built Barre City Place was welcoming tenants, the redevelopment of Enterprise Alley was nearly done, and Downstreet Apartments were under construction on Summer Street.
It was a busy first five years and as it was coming to a close Mackenzie was already pondering how to deal with a flood-prone stretch of Gunners Brook.
“When it comes time to step down, you know,” Mackenzie said Friday, noting that wasn’t the case when his contract was renewed in 2015 or in 2017, or in 2020, though he included $10,000 to pay for the search for his successor in the budget voters approved in 2019.
“It became evident to me prior to all of those (contract) renewals I was ready to continue,” said Mackenzie, who is now looking forward to giving up the daily grind in order to spend time with his grandchildren.
“At some point, you have to stop,” he said.
Mackenzie is almost ready to. He said the office he has occupied since 2010 will be cleaned out and ready for Storellicastro by first thing Monday morning, and he’ll be temporarily setting up shop in an open office in the finance department.
The methodical man who vowed to bring stability to the office when he accepted the job 12 years ago has, by all accounts, done that, There were some early setbacks, but Mackenzie eventually broke Barre voters of their knee-jerk habit of rejecting city spending requests and successfully sold them on the concept of local option taxes as an alternate source of revenue.
The 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol is already in place and a new 1% sales tax that was part of a charter change, he doggedly pushed in the run-up to Town Meeting Day in March will go into effect Oct. 1.
Mackenzie firmly believes that will be good for the city and its aging infrastructure and should make life easier for Storellicastro.
Mackenzie’s engineering background was one of the reasons he was hired at a time when the “Big Dig” was looming and it served him, and the city, well through the years.
“As I look back, there’s a certain amount of satisfaction and pride,” said Mackenzie, who believes Barre is in a better place than when he started and credit for that is shared.
“It’s a huge team effort,” he said, noting the team is changing.
Mackenzie’s retirement will be followed in September by Fire Chief Doug Brent’s.
While Mackenzie’s replacement is on the way, the search for Brent’s will soon begin, and vacancies — a mix of new and existing positions — will eventually be filled.
They will have work to do, according to Mackenzie, who cut his teeth on the “Big Dig,” oversaw the redevelopment of Enterprise Alley, and views the expansion and upgrade of the municipal swimming pool as a premiere project.
Mackenzie said the flood mitigation project on Gunner’s Brook has performed as hoped, two segments of bike path have been built, the city completed construction of a parking lot for the Downstreet project and transformed a narrow downtown side street into a generous pedestrian plaza.
The flurry of projects has slowed and while Mackenzie has teed up a big one — replacing the public works garage — that multi-million dollar project is in its infancy.
From Mackenzie’s perspective, it’s a good time to pass the torch.
“Regardless of who leads when, there’s always more to do,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.