Lyman Orton invites you to share his deep love of all aspects of Vermont life by viewing his collection of paintings on view at the Bennington Museum and the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.
Orton is a seventh-generation Vermonter, still very much in the thrall of his native state. Son of Vrest Orton and Mildred Ellen Wilcox (Wilcox Dairy), founders of the Vermont Country store, he inherited his parents’ love of Vermont culture. The Ortons conceived of their first store in Weston as a quintessential Vermont staple, and published their first mail order catalogue in 1945, opening the store in 1946. Vrest Orton was an experienced writer and journalist, one of the original publishers of Vermont Life magazine.
Lyman Orton grew up in the ambience of the Vermont Country Store, learning the ropes by helping out from a young age, as his father had before him, and eventually becoming proprietor. When he married Deborah Fairbanks in 1965, they began attending local auctions in order to furnish their house with antiques. Assisted by his friend Barbara Melhado, an art appraiser, and antiques dealer, he began purchasing paintings that represented life in Vermont, in the past and as it was changing. By the early 1980s, Lyman and Barbara Orton made note of how many paintings of Vermont were leaving the state and together they formed a joint project of collecting the art of Vermont — hence the Lyman Orton Collection.
Bennington Museum
Jamie Franklin, curator of the Bennington Museum has also served as an adviser for the collection. When Orton was interested in finding a particular painting by Rockwell Kent, “Puritan Church/Mother and Chicks” (1926), referred to in writing by his father Vrest, Franklin carefully researched it. Orton was later able to purchase it from a San Francisco dealer.
Franklin has chosen 54 paintings for the portion of the collection that is on exhibit at the Bennington Museum. As a museum of history and culture, it is a perfect venue for the themes identified as “Coming Together,” “Making a Living,” “Picture Country,” “Village Beautiful,” among others. The upstairs galleries at the museum offer a tour through Vermont life in paintings, spanning from the mid 1800s to the present. Painted in primarily realistic styles, there is a sense of history, a genuine love of Vermont, a valuing of Vermont’s cultural life, and even a sense of humor. Artists range from household words in the American canon to self-taught artists who began working late in life.
Benson’s “Garage” (1985), by Matthew Perry, co-founder of the Vermont Arts Exchange, features the traditional small mom-and-pop store at a point of change with hand-lettered signs advertising “Budweiser,” “Worms,” “Fine Wine.” The yellow Vermont pickup contrasts with the collaged cut-out blue sedan with New Jersey plates at the gas pump. “The Great Wall of Vermont” (2009), by Phil Godenschwager, features a free-form wooden cutout with bucolic Vermont at the center, surrounded by a cartoon-like interpretation of the outside world (skyscrapers, Dollarmat) whence visitors come to sample a taste of Vermont life.
John Atherton’s “North Shaftsbury Railroad Station” (1944) is a painting of the once ubiquitous cast-iron pot-belly stoves that were a staple source of heat. It was chosen as the cover of the Saturday Evening Post (Dec. 2, 1944). Vermont’s history is alive and well in paintings like “Good Boys” (1950), by Cecil Crosby Bell, where a viewer can almost feel the dust rising from the work horses pulling a load of concrete in a country fair.
“Sugaring” (c. 1980) and “The Blacksmith” (c. 1980), by Roland Rochette who began painting at age 84, feature 3D elements of carved tools and constructions which lend a singular sense of aliveness to the paintings. “Vermont Clothes Dryer” (2007), by Dot Kibbee, is a painting with a colorful clothesline surrounded by a delightful border that looks like embroidery.
Rochette and Kibbee participated in the GRACE (Grass Roots Art and Community Effort) founded by Don Sunseri in Hardwick. Sunseri pioneered bringing art materials to elders and encouraged them to bring to life their long-ago memories. These are some of the most striking paintings, hung side by side with well-known painters like Rockwell Kent, Luigi Lucioni and Milton Avery, among others.
Kent is represented by the well-known “Puritan Church/Mother and Chicks” (1926) and “Vermont Hills/Vermont Dawn” (1923-27), both of which depict Vermont scenes in his modernistic fashion. In the first, the dark church towers over the surrounding graveyard. In the second, high-flying clouds float over the landscape in a V-shaped formation that leads the eye deep into the painting. “Autumn in the Hollow” (c.1975) is an exquisite painting by Claude Dern, a colorful Dorset restaurateur, berry grower, state legislator and painter. The cows in the foreground accentuate the vastness of nature as the foliage moves from brilliant red-orange to dark hills and clouded sky.
Southern Vermont Art Cente
r
At the Southern Vermont Art Center, Anne Corso, director, and Alison Crites, manager of exhibitions and interpretive engagement, have installed 177 works of the collection in the historic Yester House. There was a long history in southern Vermont, dating back to the early 1900s, of artists showing their work together at different venues including a major show in 1936 at the Burr and Burton Academy, covered by Edwin Alden Jewell in the New York Times. Yester House was one of these venues and was purchased in 1951 by the Dorset Painters, who had been exhibiting together since 1904. Many of these very same artists are included in the collection and on exhibit once again.
The paintings are distributed through multiple rooms on each of the two floors and take viewers through the same themes as the Bennington exhibit, but in greater number. The sense of stories being told is pervasive, both in the paintings themselves and in the signage which contains many anecdotes. A particular pleasure in viewing the exhibit was watching folks study a painting, read the commentary, and begin to reminisce about their own related memories.
“Country Fair” (c.1947), by Aldro Hibbard, is an evocative painting of the Bondville Fair which has been operating annually since 1797, making it the oldest county fair in Vermont. This view hearkens back to a time of tents, old-timey cars and small displays, a truly captivating glimpse into days gone by.
Harry Shokler is represented by painting and serigraphs (silk-screen prints). His “Covered Bridge in Snow” (1954) is an enchanting light-filled work with its particles of snow animating the scene. One anecdote is about him bartering his works through his house window. As a son of Russian-Polish immigrants, he wanted his work to be accessible, hence his exploration of the printing process alongside his painting. His “Equinox Hotel” (1945) portrays the inn just after the end of World War II when folks were beginning to vacation again. Orton’s mother remembers delivering Wilcox Dairy milk to the back kitchen door as a child in a Model-T Ford truck.
Roland Rochette’s “General Store” (c.1980) is charming in its carved and collaged painted wood elements. The store comes to life before our eyes with carved vegetables in bins, a woman laying out cloth to cut, towels folded in racks, and a clerk checking a customer out. He is known to have said, “… if an old woman can do it, why not an old man?” referring to Grandma Moses and his own late artistic start in life.
“The Vermont Country Store” (1957), with its generous porch and graceful columns, by Hazel Kitts Wires, is one of many renditions of the store, and was painted circa 10 years after it opened. The building looks much the same now, but with the house next door attached as an annex.
Irwin Hoffman, a Works Project Administration artist who has paintings in major museum collections, is represented by several works. “Horse Cart and Workers” (c.1945), an autumnal watercolor, situates the horses and workers as a team. His “Vermont Farmer” (1945) is a tour de force of portraiture, with the farmer looking straight at the viewer, his steadfast demeanor inspiring respect. Leo Blake, in “Adjusting the Plough,” also paints the muscular draft horses dramatically situated at the top of a hill against a cloudy sky.
An antidote to the familiar hard work is “Swimming Hole” (1966) by Cecil Crosby Bell who said that he wanted to “get down to life as I see it and if it turns out to be art, so much the better.” “Dorset Quarry” by Arthur Jones, who was born and raised in Dorset, son of a farmer, might have been painting an imagined portrait of himself getting ready to dive into the cool water. Drawing and painting in his free time eventually led him to recognition as a well-known painter, although he never lost his humility as a working Vermonter.
In addition to the copious paintings of every aspect of Vermont life from the past to the present, the SVAC exhibit includes James Jahrsdoerfer’s series of 2011 paintings, “Vermont Deluge,” “Histories Saved and Lost,” “Clearing Skies” and “Reclaiming Vermont,” which refer to Tropical Storm Irene’s damage and to the resilience of reconstruction. These seem almost prescient, as we are again in a state of recovery after the recent flooding. The bold, courageous paintings speak to the core spirit of Vermont, a strong sense of both individualism and community in facing adversity.
When asked by Bennington Museum Director Martin Mahoney, “Why organize these two exhibits now?” Lyman Orton responded that at 79 he wanted to “show it while I can still see it.” His dedication to making the art available to the broadest public possible is evident in the ways both exhibits are organized. Each painting is accompanied not only by the title, artist, year and materials but also by a vignette of the history or a story relating to the painting. All this information is presented in column format (as in a newspaper) and uses print that is large enough to read easily. There is ample seating, soft benches and armchairs, which provide a natural setting for interchange.
No exhibit of this nature is possible without a dedicated team. Anita Rafael, a writer and artist, collaborated with Orton on the wall texts and on an exquisite book, “For the Love of Vermont” which is not a catalogue, but which does contain many of the paintings exhibited along with a history of Vermont painters, art colonies and painters who visited Vermont to paint. Donnel Barnum, current curator of the collection, oversees it in its usual residence at the Vermont Country Store offices in Manchester, and has supervised all of the organizational elements from A to Z. The directors and curators of both museums deserve special thanks for their meticulous work in creating this impressive showing of the life and culture of Vermont.
These are shows not to miss — they are on display until Nov. 5 — but don’t wait, you might want to visit a second time!