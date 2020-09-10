Samantha Kolber, of Montpelier, has been writing poetry since she was 11. Three decades later, she is holding a virtual book launch reading, co-sponsored by Bear Pond Books and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, of her first published book of poetry, “Birth of a Daughter.”
“I was thrilled when I submitted this manuscript and 10 days later got an acceptance letter from Kelsay Books,” Kolber said. Kelsey Books is an independent literary press with a focus on poetry.
Although “Birth of a Daughter” is Kolber’s first book, she has had numerous poems published in literary journals, anthologies, newspapers and blogs.
“The book is filled with poems I have written about being pregnant with and having my daughter. She was born in 2016. Also, the title reflects another theme, which some of the poems touch on, which is a kind of birth of me as a daughter, and reconciling my identity as mom who is now motherless. My mother and mother-in-law both passed away a year before my daughter was born,” Kolber said.
“I describe my book as raw and honest. It’s the dark and the light about pregnancy, breastfeeding, and motherhood, with an exploration of the disappearing self that is the byproduct of this kind of mother transformation. I am obsessed with motherhood as transformation, motherhood as self-identity, motherhood as a catalyst for creativity,” she said.
“After my daughter was born, I was severely sleep deprived, which led to postpartum depression. Oddly, I didn’t write about the two weeks my daughter was in the NICU for a birth defect that caused breathing trouble, most likely because this is still very traumatic, and it also most likely contributed, with many factors, to my postpartum depression. All this is a long way to say I put this together for women who need to hear these stories. Who need to see another mother going through a tough time, morning sickness, exhausted nighttime feedings, worrying about raising a daughter in the current state of the world, and coming out of it OK, as an artist,” she said.
Kolber’s book has received praise from fellow poets.
“‘Birth of a Daughter’ is an honest and vivid portrait of new motherhood. It is a chapbook (25-50 pages) about intimacy and love, both for the child and for the self. These poems are a beautiful witness to that common, yet utterly profound occurrence of birth,” said Bianca Stone, a poet and visual artist whose poetry has been published in Best American Poetry 2011, Conduit and Tin House.
“‘In Birth of a Daughter,’ Samantha Kolber deftly reveals the private world of pregnancy and birth, the middle of the night and light of day worries about safety, connection, and intimacy, weighing what shifts, writing, ‘I am marked. I am one becoming two, becoming one / again…my body deceives me.’ Indeed, these poems are brave in their accounting of the pregnant, birthing body and the realities of mothering, the territory we enter—‘oh, these worlds we are now/you and I.’ Kolber’s voice is an important one, honoring what is often kept hidden,” said poet Kerrin McCadden, author of “Keep This to Yourself,” and a teacher at Montpelier High School.
Kolber works part-time at Bear Pond Books in Montpelier and edits a poetry series for Rootstock Publishing.
“Editing poetry is very different from prose, as it is not all about grammar and sentence structure, since poems can throw all those rules out the window. However, poems often need a lot of work to get to its final destination, tightening lines, omitting clichés, making sure the form fits the content, and poetry manuscripts need a keen eye to curate the collection as a whole, which can be anything from helping the order of poems, to grouping similarly themed poems into sections,” she said.
Kolber has received a Ruth Stone Poetry Prize and a Vermont Poetry Society prize, and her manuscript, “Jewel Tones,” was a semifinalist with the Crab Orchard Series in Poetry’s 2019 First Book Prize.
Her poem, “Year in Review Haiku,” was featured last year on Vermont Public Radio’s Vermont Edition, and she has read her work on WDEV and WGDR, among other public readings.
She received her master’s of fine arts from Goddard College, and completed post-grad studies at the Pine Manor College Solstice MFA Program.
Originally from New Jersey, she lives in Montpelier, where she coordinates author events at Bear Pond Books, is the Poetry Series Editor at Rootstock Publishing, and volunteers with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s PoemCity Program.
You can listen to select poems, including “Birth of a Daughter” at her website, samanthakolber.com.
The virtual book launch via Zoom, is scheduled for Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. To register, go to www.bearpondbooks.com. Her daughter, Saskia, painted the artwork that was used for the book’s cover.
Birth of a Daughter
I birth myself anew
as I birth you, daughter.
I am me plus and minus the cells expunged
to create you, daughter.
You arrive, doll-sized, bright-eyed, a sponge
soaking up my milk—
more cells I shed to make you, feed you,
daughter. Am I the mushroom—
the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body
of a fungus, or are you? Or do we
form one as a verb? Do we mushroom
into this life, together, daughter?
I write this as you are away; we call it school,
though it is June and you are three.
I work, I write, I sit outside
in the sun, and I can’t lie: it’s delicious,
this time away from you;
it’s precious, as are you.
It has only taken me 42 years to realize
I am precious, too.
