Most of my life, I took for granted the drive from my home up in the hills down into town. I find my eyes track to the same oddly colored houses, unusual gnarly tree limbs, certain steep bends in the road, crooked street signs, and the life. It's a beautiful Vermont trek, no matter the season.
As I approach town on Route 14, in that final mile or so before I hit the city limits of downtown Barre, I drive by Hope Cemetery. For the thousands of times I have driven by it, that cemetery's magnificence has always required a longer stare. I've grown up telling friends from away, “Check it out. It's like an outdoor museum.”
Five years ago, after a 15-or-so-year hiatus from distance running, I made a decision to train for the Unplugged Half Marathon, which took place in early April 2019. A gap of time that long, at my age, meant there were more than a few pounds to be shed and a lot of muscle memory that needed to be reawakened. Those days of busting out eight or 10 miles at a time, with any kind of ease or grace, were long gone. I knew this decision was one that required a lot of determination and care. And a slow start.
Vermont is a beautiful place to run. No question about that. It's also a hard place to run, because no matter where you are, everything is seemingly uphill in all directions. For that reason, conditioning early on requires, well, relative flatness. You have to ease into getting a flabby body used to that constant pounding; you want to control the breathing and minimize the lactic acid “burn.”
The high school track and the bike path in Montpelier were out of the question for those first early weeks. On my drive into work one day, I remembered that a friend had told me that the far perimeter of Hope Cemetery was exactly one mile. The 65-acre cemetery is a popular place for walkers because, while it does have a few gradual uphills/downhills, it is a relatively (by Vermont standards) “flat” loop. I pulled in, set the odometer, and confirmed: It is a mile.
It was designed and planned out in 1895 by architect and civil engineer Edward Adams. From Route 14, you cannot see how immense Hope Cemetery really is. It winds back and around – and back again. In all, there are more than 10,0000 tombstones and memorials. And anyone who lives in Central Vermont knows that it considered a treasure. It is often featured in tourism magazines, and (in most years, this one being a stark exception), it is one of the regular stops for bus tours, especially in foliage season.
So my running partner, who also worked in Barre, and I would meet at Hope Cemetery right after work to get in some miles. This went on for several weeks.
Besides the physical conditioning we got from “running laps” on those paved lanes, three things stuck with me.
While some folks might think it morbid and strange to essentially use sacred ground as a track, it gave us a greater appreciation for the community. If you have spent any appreciable time in Barre, you would recognize certain names on the gravestones. (Having grown up in central Vermont, it was a Who's Who for me, and on each lap, I gave a quick nod of respect to certain individuals who were influencers in my formative years.) I found myself saying, “Oh, there's (so and so),” and the triggered memory would lead to an anecdote that often made the slow and painful running that much easier by the distraction along Memory Lane. (My running partner probably felt like it was torture, I concede.)
That sense of community, all those names and dates, are intersections in timelines going back generations, the fabric that wove this region together. It was like being surrounded by friends and neighbors and dignitaries. And there were so many questions, and unknowns – mysteries filling the time with “I wonder ifs.”
Barre is known for having an uncommonly high death rate, but that, too, is related to the industry that made it famous. Silicosis, a respiratory disease that is caused by inhaling granite dust, led to an abnormal number of deaths. According to published reports, when the Spanish Flu swept through the region, many community members knew that death could be imminent and got to work designing their own tombstones. This tradition has carried on ever since, and many tombstones found in Hope Cemetery were carved by the occupants of the graves below.
Finally, there is that craftsmanship. In its hey day, the granite industry in Barre attracted some of the world's most famous carvers and sculptors. That is obvious as you explore this space.
You cannot go through Hope Cemetery without gawking. On every lap, something different would catch my eye, and sometimes I would have to stop, slow down, or make a mental note to return for further discovery. I actually started keeping a notebook in my vehicle to jot down names of the deceased that I wanted to research later – kind of like their gravestone or mausoleum serving as the cover of a book that caught my fancy.
There are the “high profile” markers – the race car, the soccer ball, the pyramids, the couple in bed, the woman comforting the dying man – but there is so much more – an unspoken language in sculpture, etchings and symbology. And once you know what some of those symbols and phrases mean, you can “read” the cemetery, and glean a history that would otherwise elude you. It is a melting pot of class, demography and religion. And on Memorial Day, when dozens of volunteers put out flags to honor those who served their country, you realize, too, Hope Cemetery is the resting place for so many people from around the world. It is the story of immigration and industry and community at its finest.
I've always had a fascination with local history. So this journey for my betterment served me in many ways. Now when I drive by Hope Cemetery, I have a greater sense of pride in knowing a bit more about why this place is (and was) so special. I have a better sense of place. I do not take for granted the space, or my new friends.
Steven Pappas is the editor and publisher of The Times Argus.
