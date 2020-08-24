Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.