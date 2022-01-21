The state has distributed $500,000 in grants to 41 Vermont municipalities that will allow them to update their land use regulations to generate more housing options.
The grants will fund 23 planning projects, since some towns are working together, according to an announcement last week from the Department of Housing and Community Development, which awarded the grants.
“The most common housing constraints we hear about such as the cost of materials, limited workforce, and financing are irrelevant if you can’t get a permit to build,” stated Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “This new grant program will help improve the local permitting process in cities and towns that want and need more housing.”
Pawlet was awarded $11,250 to update its zoning bylaws, said Jessica Van Oort, Planning Commission chair and Select Board member.
“It’s mostly going to be an update,” she said Friday. “Some of the setbacks and lot requirements don’t allow people to do a whole lot with those properties and we could stand to have more and better housing options.”
The town’s planning efforts will focus on the West Pawlet Village Center, she said. The town also received a municipal planning grant from the state for about $22,000, which it hopes will help revitalize the area around the former Dutchie’s Store which burned down several years ago and has come under town ownership. The town applied for three grants this past autumn, has been awarded two and is waiting to hear back about the third, said Van Oort.
“We have a need for housing, as the entire state does right now,” she said. “You go on Front Porch Forum, and everyone keeps on looking for apartments, and there aren’t any to be had.”
West Rutland received $8,050 to conduct public outreach and modify the standards in its village district to allow for more flexibility in housing.
West Rutland Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette shared part of the town’s grant application in a Thursday email. According to the email, “The work will modify dimensional standards in specific village districts to allow more flexibility and use of property, and most importantly, remove low-density suburban standards that exist in the village area, which has an existing traditional and walkable built environment.”
The West Rutland application states that the town is ripe for development, which is likely to happen with updated zoning rules.
“Local leaders across Vermont increasingly recognize that zoning can limit or prevent bringing new homes online that are close to jobs, served by ready infrastructure and accessible to daily destinations and public transit options,” stated Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford in a news release.
Killington also received an $11,000 award to amend its bylaws and allow for higher density housing and mixed uses in its commercial areas.
Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said Friday his organization helped the towns apply for many of these grants, as well as the municipal planning grants from a separate program.
He said Killington is also working to update its town plan, and is applying for a Tax Increment Financing district in an effort to upgrade its commercial corridor.
“It will generate a sense of place along the roadway, turning it from a car-only pass-through thing to … allowing business to move closer to the road, so parking could be behind the building, or some things that let people use more of their property, which would allow a little more density along the roadway which could lead to others things, more housing, businesses, that sort of thing,” said Bove.
Other awards included:
— Brattleboro,$23,980.
— Bristol, $9,800.
— Burlington, $27,500.
— Chester, $16,500.
— Essex Town, $16,500.
— Fairfax, $27,500.
— Hinesburg, $20,570.
— Hyde Park, $8,450.
— Lincoln, $9,000.
— Ludlow, $18,960.
— Newport City, $27,500.
— Poultney, $12,400.
— Shoreham, $11,000.
— Stowe, $20,000.
— Waitsfield, $27,500.
— West Windsor, $8,640.
— Wilmington, $27,500.
Randolph, along with Bethel, Hartford, Rochester, Strafford, Thetford and Woodstock, got $66,000 to work with the Two-Rivers Ottauquechee Regional Commission on improving their respective bylaws.
Shaftsbury, with North Bennington, Old Bennington Village, Peru, Rupert, Sandgate and Stamford got $54,000 and will work with the Bennington County Regional Commission to update their bylaws as a group.
St. Albans Town, Enosburgh, Highgate, Montgomery, and Sheldon, got $36,400 to work with the Northwest Regional Planning Commission on their bylaw changes as well.
