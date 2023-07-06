Opera North, after several successful years of performances at Blow-Me-Down Farm at New Hampshire’s Saint-Gaudens Historical Park, is calling this spectacular site in Cornish on the Connecticut River its home for its Summerfest 2023.
“We’re at the point with the park that we’re really wanting to people to embrace it as a true destination,” says Evan Haile, Opera North’s executive director, adding, “We have committed to a ‘park for the arts.’ When we started this whole mission at Blow-Me-Down Farm, I truly wanted to find ways to bring in people who might not know they are even looking for opera.”
Opera North is offering three charismatic productions to entice new audiences to opera: “Cavalcade of Stars & Arias,” July 7-9, bringing together opera and circus stars for a unique family entertainment; Bizet’s “Carmen,” July 16-21, one of the work’s most popular and steamy operas, full of familiar and beloved tunes; and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” July 27-30, Richard Rodgers’ favorite.
All performances feature a full orchestra, conducted by longtime Artistic Director Louis Burkot, fully staged in Opera North’s custom-designed 400-seat tent, three-quarters “in the round.” (“Carmen” will have supertitles.)
“It’s always intimate — you’re never far away from the action,” Haile said. “You’re seeing and hearing grand opera and grand music in an intimate setting.”
‘Cavalcade’
“Cavalcade of Stars & Arias” is Opera North’s signature circus-opera mashup of arias and aerialists, performing under the big top.
“We hope ‘Cavalcade’ will be bringing lots of families,” Haile said. “It’s such a perfect family adventure. Kids can run around in the park, they can see a wonderful performance by these circus artists, hear great singing and a full orchestra. It’s truly a unique experience that no one else does.”
“Cavalcade” is directed by Mark Lonergan, director of Big Apple Circus for many years.
“We came up with a kind of through-theme,” Haile said. “This year, the idea of the show is that it takes place in a 1950s variety show. And there is someone who wants to be a star on that variety show who’s the least likely person you could imagine.
“So it gives us all sorts of opportunities to have an albeit very thin story line, but it allows our wonderful resident artists to come in and sing and the circus artists to do everything from the trapeze to juggling to all sorts of things.
“It’s a great combination,” Haile said. “There’s something for everyone. It’s such a great setting to just have fun.”
Carmen’
“Carmen” is one of the most popular of all operas. Perhaps no other opera stirs the blood as much as the passionate tale of Carmen and her brazen love, as it follows the naïve soldier Don José as he deserts the army and his hometown sweetheart Micaela for the fiery gypsy Carmen — who abandons him for the glamorous toreador Escamillo.
“A lot of it is a forbidden topic that people like to see explored through art,” Burkot, who is conducting, said of the opera’s popularity.
“The whole idea is that this woman has this power over certain men, and to watch someone like Don José succumb, even though we’re all hoping, somehow, he’s going to have a happy ending. We can kind of tell right from the start that this is not going to have a happy ending.
“Since this doesn’t exactly mimic what the average person’s daily life is, it allows people to explore that safely through the confines of art,” Burkot said.
And then there is Bizet’s timeless music. Who doesn’t know the “Habanera” or the “Toreador” song, and the sexy “Seguidilla”?
“I try to do what I’ve done for the last few years, pare it down to the essence of the story, keep all the named characters, and keep what ensemble music you need to propel the story forward and keep the secondary characters interesting and alive,” Burkot said.
“People have adapted this work into the 21st century in so many different guises,” Burkot said, “It’s the strength of the actual music for the principals that is what really keeps the piece so exciting.”
‘Carousel’
“Carousel” is the second musical by the team of composer Richard Rodgers and librettist Oscar Hammerstein II. It tells the story of carousel barker Billy Bigelow whose romance with mill worker Julie Jordan comes at the price of both their jobs. In order to support Julie and their unborn child, Billy participates in a robbery that goes tragically wrong — but is given a unique opportunity to make things right.
Memorable songs like “If I Loved You,” “June is Bustin’ Out All Over” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” tell the tale of clambakes and conflict, consequence and redemption.
“The score is just so outstandingly beautiful,” Evan Pappas, who is directing, said. “It’s one of my favorites of the classics. You just don’t find anything like it. I love how, way back then, they were able to interpolate scene and song.
Every musical is difficult to stage because of the different locales, and in this. with the audience on three sides, adds another challenge.
“When we’re doing it in a tent, with people on all sides, you have to make sure the actors are seen, you have to move them more readily you would have in a proscenium theater because you don’t want to cheat any parts of the house,” Pappas said.
“‘Carousel’ isn’t a family show but it is one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most loved scores,” Haile added. “It fits in our mission well because it’s one of the great lyric pieces of the musical stage.”
“The score is just so glorious,” Pappas said. “A friend once said there’s no problem that can’t be solved by a Rodgers and Hammerstein song.”