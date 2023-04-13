‘Deep in Song: A Concert of Music from and to the Ukraine,” to be performed by the Onion River Chorus and the Burlington Choral Society, came about because of two intersecting events: First, Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine and, second, Richard Riley’s being named artistic director of Montpelier’s Onion River Chorus, following founder Larry Gordon after his untimely death in 2021.
“Choral music from Ukraine is incredibly rich and would create a great program even if we didn’t recognize what that country is going through,” Riley said.
Ukraine’s plight will be further illustrated by new music on the program.
“We are truly, truly honored to sing the world premiere of ‘At Times I Wonder’ by Burlington composer Michael Schachter,” Riley said. “The words that Schachter has set to music were spoken by a Ukrainian soldier as he stood outside in the rain on March 1, 2022, eight days after the war began.”
Riley will conduct the combined choruses, with pianist Claire Black, in performances of “Deep in Song” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at Montpelier High School Auditorium.
Riley is well known in Vermont choral circles. He has been the artistic director of the Burlington Choral Society since 2012. He has directed programs for Capital City Concerts and prepared the Green Mountain Mahler Festival Chorus for the performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on the capitol steps in Montpelier in October 2021. And he was music director at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier from 2015-20.
“Ukraine was on my distant radar, but once Russia invaded, it bubbled to the top,” Riley said. “This is repertoire that is well known but, I’m embarrassed to say, was not well known by me. So, this pushed me into learning stuff as fast as I could.”
The sacred music in the program is largely from the Eastern Orthodox Church, and most of it is a cappella.
“And the other thing that is very particular to this repertoire is that the tempos are unbelievably slow,” Riley said. “That is just the rhythm of this Eastern Orthodox religious music. That immediately took me to a very interesting tonal-rhythm-sonority realm that is not exactly happening in any other country.”
The folk music has its own unique qualities as well, and Riley credits the assistance of Jeff Buettner, Middlebury College music professor and choral director, who has spent time in Ukraine.
“He has done a lot of the folk song arrangements that we’re doing,” Riley said. “Jeff really knows his stuff. I don’t think I would have had a prayer of including as interesting stuff in the folk realm as I have been able to because of Jeff’s input on this.”
Also unusual is the number of pieces in the program.
“There are 19! And that’s because the vast majority are very short,” Riley said. “There’s an extraordinary number that are between 2 and 4 minutes in length.”
The longest piece on the program is the new one, “At Times I Wonder,” and it’s all of 6½-minutes long. Schacter is new to Burlington, and his wife sings in the Burlington Choral Society. His career has included commissions from the L.A. Philharmonic and American Repertory Theatre, among others, and he composed an award-winning work that the Knoxville (Tennessee) Symphony premiered last October.
“I met him at the BCS concert last November,” Riley said. “I immediately went to the recordings he gave me links to, and I was so intent on having him write music for us as soon as possible. I immediately got back to him and told him ‘I want you to write a piece for this Ukrainian program.’ With a frantic search for text, I found this amazing poem by the Iranian poet Hamid Mossadegh (1940-98) that was recited in the original Farsi on the battlefield by Zhenya Perepelitsa.”
“That’s an extraordinary snapshot of a time that that soldier somehow had at the top of his mind as he was about to go into battle,” Riley continued. “It’s such a very special text, and I’m so grateful Michael took it up. And turned the whole thing around in one month’s time.”
Riley described Schacter’s music as diatonic. The sonority is very carefully written for the size of the two choruses, some 100 voices.
“And there are only literally two measures that are marked forte (loud),” Riley said. “The rest is marked piano (soft), pianissimo, and that is an extraordinary gutsy thing for a composer to do for a piece that is going to introduce him to a new audience. He took the wonder of that poem and said, this is not a loud declaration. This is the most interior thought of the future that I could have. I think he came up with something extraordinary.”
The final piece on the program is “The Ukrainian Prayer” by English choral composer John Rutter.
“He composed this also in March 2022,” Riley said. “And by his order, the piece has been distributed at no charge to choral groups worldwide.”
Everything is sung in Ukrainian, save for one in Latin and two in English.
“Do I expect to be taken to places that I could not have anticipated?” Riley said. “It’s going to be an extraordinary experience having a hundred voices sing together for essentially the first time — with repertoire that is largely unaccompanied.”
