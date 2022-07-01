The Vermont ATHENA Leadership Awards nomination period for 2022 is underway. Responders are encouraged to honor the achievements of women leaders working in Vermont by submitting nominations online by Sept. 1.
For the fourth time, the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce is proud to host this initiative that honors both women and professional excellence while bringing together people from all corners of the state.
“We appreciate the chance to once again strengthen our connection to the local community and recognize current and future leaders among us,” said Deidre Lamberton, owner of A Quilter’s Garden and chair of the selection committee.
The two ATHENA Leadership Awards are both international in scope and unique to Vermont.
The ATHENA Leadership Award recognizes a woman – or a man – for superior attainment in community service and for actively mentoring, coaching and assisting women in accomplishing professional excellence and leadership skills.
Past recipients include Jeanne Morrissey, founder and owner of J.A.Morrissey; Samantha Roach-Gerber, Vice President of Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies; and Lisa Keysar, President and CEO of Union Mutual.
The ATHENA Young Professional Leader Award recognizes a woman, 40 years old or younger, who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in her own business or profession; provides valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community and clearly serves as a role model for young women both personally and professionally.
Past recipients include Gwen Pokalo, Vermont Director of the Center for Women and Enterprise; Lisa Dion, Senior Lecturer of Computer Science at University Of Vermont; and Dr. Page Spiess Lecturer in Chemistry & Biochemistry and University Academic Integrity Officer for campus programs at Norwich University.
These awards are presented nationally and internationally by chambers of commerce, women’s organizations and universities in partnership with national underwriters, local businesses and individual sponsors.
On behalf of Vermont women leaders who are striving every day to make a difference, we ask that you please consider promoting the Vermont ATHENA Awards throughout your network of family, friends, and business/professional colleagues. Completed nomination forms must be submitted to Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.
The ATHENA Leadership Award is presented to a person who provides significant mentoring and direction to women professionals. This award honors individuals who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, who excel in their chosen field, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and forge paths of leadership for women to follow.
In order to receive the ATHENA Leadership Award, the nominee must meet the following criteria:
— Demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession
— Provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in their community
— Actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential
The Young Professional Award recognizes women 40 years old or younger who meet each of the following criteria:
— Demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession
— Provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in their community
— Clearly serves as a role model for young women personally and professionally
— Be 40 years old or younger at the nomination submission deadline
— The nominee should have a minimum of five years professional experience
Further details and nomination forms can be found at www.centralvt.com/athenaleadershipawards.com
A panel of prominent business leaders from across Vermont will review all nomination forms and select three ATHENA Award finalists for each award. All ATHENA nominees will be recognized and the 2022 Vermont ATHENA Award recipients will be announced at the Vermont ATHENA Award Gala on Nov. 5 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier. An evening of dinner, dancing and a guest speaker will honor the finalists and recipients. The recipient must be present to accept the award.
For further details, or to nominate a candidate, please visit centralvt.com/athenaleadershipawards
Kevin Eschelbach is president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
