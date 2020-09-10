NORTHFIELD — A crumbling dam on Bull Run is being removed, which will reconnect 26 miles of fish habitat.
The 100-foot long concrete dam, which sits on a tributary of the Dog River, was built in the 1920s to create a reservoir for swimming and boating at a private summer camp, according to Friends of the Winooski River, which is leading the project. At some point, the dam was breached and the reservoir was drained in the 1970s. The area then was flooded and damaged during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
There are brook trout on either side of the dam so removing it will allow those fish to reconnect and those trout downstream of the dam will be able to swim upstream to spawn.
Michele Braun, executive director of Friends, said Tuesday crews were hoping to have the dam demolished by the end of the day. Also, Braun said crew members are removing more than 20,000 cubic yards of sediment that has built up behind the dam. She said the project should be complete in three weeks with a new floodplain and a new channel for the stream.
The organization had planned to remove the dam last summer, but it ran into a permitting process that took longer than expected. Braun said this is the first dam removal that anyone can recall for which an Act 250 review was required. That’s because the property the dam sits on is home to the Woods Lodge, a commercial property with an Act 250 permit. She said the project needed a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers and to be cleared by those in historical preservation.
“So there’s quite a bit of oversight on this project,” she said.
She said the organization also had to raise around $500,000 for the project.
Lisa Burr and her husband Jonathan own the land the dam sits on, as well as the lodge. Lisa Burr said Tuesday she and her husband were impressed with how the project was going so far and they would likely be pretty happy with the result.
She said the dam had started deteriorating quicker than thought ever since the flooding started.
“It made what used to be a recreation area basically unusable for us,” she said.
Burr said her lodge, which caters and is a conference center, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. She said the business has done two catering events since March. Also, she said the lodge had to start offering extended stays to people like traveling nurses, who are charged a lower rate than those who take shorter stays because the state wasn’t allowing people to make reservations at the start of the pandemic.
Part of the agreement to do the project includes allowing some of the new floodplain to be accessible to the public. Burr hopes that will bring more people to the area, including those who fish, who will then see the lodge and decide to hold an event or stay there.
