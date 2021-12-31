What just happened? When it comes to the year that’s just ended that depends on which one of central Vermont’s “Twin Cities” you call home.
Sure, 2021 was pandemic from start to finish in both Barre and Montpelier, and many of the issues facing the two communities were the same.
However, empty state office buildings had a far more pronounced affect on the Capital City than they did on the Granite City, and while Barre was struggling to get children back in school at the start of the year they already were there in Montpelier.
For once, the year didn’t begin with lawmakers flocking to Montpelier as is traditionally the case and, like the State House, Barre’s public schools were mostly dormant in January.
Credit COVID-19 on both counts.
Back to schools?Though parents in Montpelier had been sending their children to school for months when 2020 ended, their counterparts in Barre – including some who work for the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District — rang in the new year openly wondering, “why can’t we?”
That question already had been dogging officials in the Barre district, who in January announced plans for a phased return to in-person instruction, even as teachers in the three-school district complained they felt “targeted” by frustrated parents venting on social media and at public school board meetings.
Over the course of the next several weeks, in-person instruction resumed in Barre, though some openly speculated the slow return contributed to a string of budget defeats. Voters in the Barre district rejected the budget in March, and again in May, before finally approving a reduced school spending plan in June.
As that process was playing out first-year superintendent David Wells, who took heat for some of his pandemic-related decision-making, announced he would be resigning at the end of the school year.
Wells’ resignation triggered two interim in-house promotions — at least one of which looks like could soon be permanent — and one new hire.
In a mid-year administrative reshuffling, Chris Hennessey took over as interim superintendent; Pierre Laflamme replaced Hennessey as interim co-principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School; and Olivia Kane was hired to fill in for Laflamme as the school’s interim assistant principal.
This month the search for a permanent successor for Wells was narrowed to one — Hennessey — who had been openly auditioning for the job since July and is scheduled to be interviewed by the School Board soon, even as a budget request that will be on the ballot in March and looks to wrap up negotiations with teachers who have been working under the terms of an expired contract since July 1.
Things were different in Montpelier.
There was no turnover at the top, and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel received generally good grades for her handling of the pandemic and the district’s ability to keep most kids in school.
The school budget passed on the first try in March and new contracts for teachers and other unionized staff were ratified weeks before the old agreements lapsed on June 30.
There was some administrative reshuffling in the Montpelier-Roxbury district.
Pierre Cotton, who began the year as assistant principal at Main Street Middle School, never returned to work after an April arrest involving a domestic dispute. Cotton was eventually replaced by Jess Wells.
Union Elementary School had three principals in 2021.
The year started with Ryan Heraty at the helm. However, Heraty, who was hired to replace Hennessey as principal of Montpelier’s pre-K-4 school three years ago, announced he would leave at the end of June to accept the job as superintendent of the Lamoille South Supervisory Union.
When September rolled around Peter Farrell, who served as assistant principal at Union 20 years ago, and later for a brief time on the local school board, had returned to serve as principal. Farrell retired earlier last month and has been replaced by Interim Principal Steve Arioldi, who is approaching the end of his first month on the job.
As was the case with school districts around the state, those in Barre and Montpelier struggled to fill vacancies and an employee vaccine mandate in Montpelier created at least a couple of new vacancies among its already depleted custodial crew.
TIF times?When it comes to tax increment financing (TIF) projects it was a mix of bad new and — mostly — no news in the Twin Cities this year.
The bad news, depending on your perspective, came from Montpelier, where plans to construct what would have been a TIF-funded parking garage fizzled after four years when Hilton Corp. pulled the plug on plans to build an 81-room hotel behind Capitol Plaza.
The new hotel would have generated the tax increment needed to cover the cost of constructing what would have been a city-owned parking garage. News that Hilton Corp. had killed the project amid protracted delays associated with permit appeals effectively left the city with more than $1.1 million in expenses it had invested in designing and permitting the project, and then defending those permits in court. Those costs haven’t gone away and now that the project has they will become a general fund expense.
No one pulled the plug on a TIF project in Barre, because there isn’t a TIF project in Barre — at least not yet.
A conversation that started in the spring, but has since been shrouded in secrecy, will remain that way until at least next month.
The City Council has invested $65,000 in asking the consultant responsible for preparing the city’s TIF plan a year ago to take a fresh look at redevelopment opportunities in Barre’s historic downtown. With the exception of an initial conversation during which Mayor Lucas Herring wondered whether acquiring and razing the long-vacant building that was once the long-time home of a J.J. Newberry department store in order to create a development-ready parcel could be a TIF-eligible project.
The answer to that theoretical question was a definite maybe, and councilors were reminded any project would require securing approval for amending the city’s TIF plan from the Vermont Economic Progress Council. That presumes the city is able to identify both a project and a developer.
The closest thing to a peek inside what has been a private process was buried in a “parking assessment scoping document” prepared by the city’s consultant White & Burke in August.
“The city is working in myriad ways to stimulate: new construction of approximately 65,000 square feet of new residential development; redevelopment of 20,000 square feet of (some underutilized and some vacant) existing commercial space; conversion of approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial to residential space; (and the) redevelopment of approximately 10,000 square feet of existing residential space,” the document indicated.
It isn’t clear whether they’ve identified a path to achieving any of that though Herring said a public update he’d initially hoped would be provided in November will be ready in mid-January.
Municipal mattersCity councils in Barre and Montpelier learned they would be receiving significant windfalls over two years under the American Rescue Act Plan, though neither spent much time discussion what to do with that money.
In Barre, the total is more than $2.5 million and half of that already is in the bank. In Montpelier, the number is a little more than $2 million.
The Barre council plans to start that conversation this month, and while councilors in Montpelier have endorsed a plan to use half of the money to restore projects that were deferred due to the pandemic, what to do with the other $1 million remains an unanswered question.
So what did the councils talk about?
Both began and ended the year discussing their annual budget proposals and the latest editions – the ones that will be on the cities’ respective ballots in March — remain a work in progress.
Unless there is a change of heart among councilors in Barre, a twice rejected local option sales tax also will be on the Town Meeting Day ballot, while Montpelier is eyeing more than $27 million in bond requests councilors there are interest in asking voters to approve.
As was the case earlier this year, Barre’s annual elections in March won’t be an all mail-in affair. Montpelier’s might be, though, that will likely hinge on whether the Roxbury Select Board authorizes the School Board to send ballots to all voters in the two-town district.
Flags took up an inordinate amount of time in Barre in 2021. The year opened with councilors proposing a charter change that would limit the flags displayed in City Hall Park to the city, state and U.S. flags, as well as the POW/MIA banner. Voters easily approved the charter change, which stalled in the Legislature — in part because Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, voted against it.
When September rolled around, councilors refused a request to display a large city-owned flag that was purchased in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Residents came up with a creative way to briefly display the flag on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 anyway and when a similar request came fly the same flag for Veterans Day councilors — some who were roundly criticized for letting the earlier request die for lack of a second – agreed to permit the display.
A pandemic-delayed community visit finally came to Barre, and while the hybrid format wasn’t optimal for turnout “All In For Barre” is now all done and the Vermont Council on Rural Development recently issued its final report on the months-long planning initiative. Three task forces have been formed to tackle housing, a community center, and improving river access, which were all identified as priorities during a series of facilitated forums.
Meanwhile, councilors in Montpelier spent a good deal of time working out the mechanics of a homeless encampment policy — one that involved a sometimes spirited debate about whether parks camping should be prohibited in city parks.
Coming up with a solution to the perceived lack of public restrooms for the unhoused also was a running discussion that included the potential for shower facilities.
Money has been earmarked to address a need, which is temporarily be met by expanding the hours the Montpelier Transit Center is open.
The discussion is evolving, and this month councilors heard from those who advocate investing in tiny, temporary housing units that could be placed in the parking lot behind St. Augustine’s Church along with restroom facilities and showers.
The Montpelier council also oversaw the grant-funded expansion of Hubbard Park, advanced plans for Confluence Park, and agreed to make an offer on land located next to Berlin Pond in neighboring Berlin.
While housing and a community center both surfaced as priorities of Barre’ planning process, they ranked high in Montpelier’s annual strategic planning initiative.
With money for housing available the city is eager to advance projects that would expand housing opportunities in Montpelier, and among the bond issues that likely will be on the ballot in March is $1.5 million to acquire much of the property once owned by the local Elks Club that could host a community recreation center, as well as wide assortment of outdoor recreational opportunities.
Mask mandates were a year-ending topic of discussion in both communities. Montpelier councilors adopted one earlier this month and quickly found compelling compliance would be problematic. Councilors in Barre avoided that issue by choosing not to impose a requirement that would largely be adhered to by those already inclined to wear face coverings in public places and routinely ignored by those who don’t.
Comings and goingsWhen the year began Soup-N-Greens was closed due to COVID. The long-time Barre restaurant briefly opened before closing for good earlier this year.
Other businesses, including the Kitty Corner Café and Made In Brazil opened downtown and, while Pearl Street Pizza decided to wait until next year to open in AR Market, the wood-fired brick oven is in place and will start cranking out craft pizzas on Jan. 2.
A vacant restaurant in Montpelier — one that once housed the Lobster Pot and more recently a restaurant run by the New England Culinary Institute is about to make a comeback. Renovations are underway at what will soon be a 200-seat restaurant called Hugo’s Bar & Grill — a pet project of novelist and Montpelier resident Thomas Greene that is named after his dog.
In Barre, veteran police chief Tim Bombardier called it a career — retiring in October. The search for Bombardier’s replacement is in its last leg and his successor is will be named early next month.
Barre City Manager Steve Mackenzie hasn’t retired yet, but the search for his replacement is underway as he readies to retire next July.
In Barre, the face of the City Council changed in what was a politically active year. John Steinman and Rich Morey opted not to run for reelection for their respective seats in Wards 1 and 3. They were replaced by Emel Cambel and Samn Stockwell who prevailed in contested races. The only incumbent in the running — Ward 2 Councilor Teddy Waszazak — held on to his seat in a tight race against Brian Judd, who has appealed his rejected request for a recount all the way up to the Vermont Supreme Court in a case that hasn’t quite been resolved.
The Barre Unified School Board also experienced some significant turnover. The nine-member board welcomed four new members — most who survived contested races without incumbents. Two Barre board members Giuliano Cecchinelli II and Cambel, who ran for City Council instead, chose not to run and were replaced by Sarah Pregent and Abigayle Smith.
In Barre Town, the board’s former chair Paul Malone stepped down, as did Victoria Pompei. They were replaced by Renee Badeau and Chris Parker, who emerged from a four-way field that included Jody Emerson.
Emerson was later hired to replace Penny Chamberlin, the long-time director of the Central Vermont Career Center. Chamberlin left to take a superintendent’s job and Emerson could soon be a superintendent if voters in 18 towns approve the career center’s state-sanctioned bid to become its own autonomous school district on Town Meeting Day in March.
The year ended with Smith’s decision to resign creating a vacancy that will be filled until March by Cecchinelli, who began and ended 2021 as a member of the School Board in Barre.
Things were comparatively tame in Montpelier, where three incumbent city councilors — Lauren Hierl, Jack McCullough and Dan Richardson — were easily returned to office. Hierl and Richardson easily overcame challengers in the process.
However, when Richardson was hired as Burlington’s new city attorney over the summer, he surrendered his District 3 seat — creating a vacancy Jennifer Morton was chosen to fill through Town Meeting Day.
Three members of the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board — Emma Bay-Hanson, Mia Moore and Amanda Garces — who were appointed to fill Montpelier vacancies in the last half of 2020 were all elected in uncontested races in March. One of two Roxbury seats was filled by write-in candidate Kristen Getler in March and Rhett Williams recently was appointed to fill a Roxbury vacancy.
The year ended with Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson poised to deliver Montpelier’s “first baby,” and announcing her plans to run for a third two-year term.
In Barre, Mayor Lucas Herring also is nearing the end of his second term, but hasn’t yet publicly announced whether he will run again.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
