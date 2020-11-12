Around town
Bagged supper Nov. 24
PLAINFIELD — Plainfield’s pre-Thanksgiving Community Supper tradition continues with bagged meals prepared and distributed in sanitary conditions. The next offering will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at Grace United Methodist Church. Any leftover meals will be distributed the following day, 11 a.m. to closing, Nov. 25, at the Onion River Foodshelf, Old Schoolhouse Common in Marshfield.
Each month’s meal includes a two-portion supper in a bag. The main dish is a prepared and sanitarily sealed meal from Joe’s Kitchen in Montpelier (examples include: macaroni and cheese, turkey vegetable soup, butternut squash soup, beef and black bean chili, etc.), along with two slices of bread from Red Hen Bakery in Middlesex, a sanitarily wrapped and prepared baked dessert (either a brownie or a gluten-free special dish), and an apple.
To help out with costs, contact Michael Billingsley at michaelbix@gmail.com. To help with chores such as picking up food, sanitizing the assembly kitchen or more, call Helen Rabin at 454-7119.
Food Shelf
WORCESTER — Worcester Food Shelf, open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, has this year gone from serving about 400 pounds of food per month to 1,600 and then some — a four-fold increase. Food comes from the Vermont Food Bank; local restaurants, including Post Office Cafe and Three Penny Taproom; local farmers and the Glean Program; and private and charitable organizations.
Literacy grant available
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) is currently accepting applications for its At-Risk Children grant, which provides storytelling and new books for low-income, at-risk and rural kids (ages 12 and under) in Vermont and New Hampshire. The grant gives the program a collection of new, high-quality books for the program library, in addition to two books for each child to choose, and an optional (virtual) family discussion on reading together.
Organizations serving these populations, including child care centers, after school programs, ESL classrooms, homeless shelters, food shelves and affordable housing communities, are eligible to apply (note there is a separate application process for schools for the Year of the Book grant, coming soon).
Applications for the At-Risk Children grant for Spring 2020 may be found at www.clifonline.org. As deemed appropriate for health measures, programming will continue to be virtual or outdoors.
Births
Gifford Medical Center
A girl, Emina Jasarevic, was born Oct. 14, 2020, to Semir and Amela (Mujkanovic) Jasarevic of Barre.
A boy, August Wilson Young, was born Oct. 16, 2020, to Vreni Gust and Matthew Young of White River Junction.
A girl, Beatrice, was born Oct. 17, 2020, to Michaela Sterling and Troy Hadley of Colchester.
A girl, Georgia Kathleen Conor, was born Oct. 20, 2020, to Stephen and Jamie (Koehnlein) Conor of Woodbury.
A girl, Abigail Mae Hicks-Koloski, was born Oct. 20, 2020, to Katelyn Koloski and Alexander Hicks of Randolph Center.
A boy, Oliver Walter Marston, was born Oct. 20, 2020, to Michelle Zimmer and Philip Marston of Northfield.
A boy, Carbhatsin Shannon, was born Oct. 26, 2020, to Nahoami and Rory Shannon of Woodbury.
A girl, Isla Rose Persing, was born Oct. 27, 2020, to Jennifer Carlson and Armone Persing of Middlesex.
Fraternal clubs
Lions Club
BARRE — Serving central Vermont, Barre Lions Club would like to thank everyone who helped make our 53rd 100 Ball Raffle a success. This is the oldest Calcutta in central Vermont. The funds raised go directly to our Sight and Hearing Fund to provide glasses and refurbished hearing aids to those in central Vermont who can’t afford them.
The pandemic has put many raffles on hold. It was the fervent wish of our recently deceased Lion, Bob Brault, that we not take a year off. King Lion, Mark Tatro, suggested we team with Tony Campos at CVTV to show the raffle live on channel 192. Paul Plante, chair, and his other ticket sellers, let our ticket holders know we were keeping the ticket price the same but there would be no meal. What a great community we have in central Vermont! We only had three tickets turn over. To add a little excitement, we purchased 12 $50 gift cards from locally owned businesses to add to our already generous prizes.
The drawing went very well. We dedicated the evening to Bob. Yes, there wasn’t the camaraderie of side bets, raffle tickets bought to get back in and splitting at the end, but we reached our goal.
