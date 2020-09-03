Around townThe Outdoor Power Equipment Institute international trade association reminds home and business owners that it’s best to get ready before a storm strikes. Storm preparedness tips include:
Make a list of what you need to clean up.
Take stock of your outdoor power equipment.
Find your safety gear.
Review the owner’s manuals for your equipment.
Have the right fuel on hand.
Remain calm and use common sense when using outdoor power equipment..
Use safety precautions.
Keep firm footing when using pole saws and pole pruners.
Ensure portable electric generators have plenty of ventilation.
Drive Utility Type Vehicles (UTVs) with caution.
Be aware of others.
Pay attention to your health.
BirthsCopley Hospital
A girl, Angela Ruth Horst, was born Aug.12, 2020, to Isaac and Amanda (Wadel) Horst of Woodbury.
A boy, Emmitt Hunter Judd, was born Aug. 12, 2020, to Kenneth and Sierra (Styles) Judd of Johnson.
A girl, Scarlet Marie St. John, was born Aug. 19, 2020, to Ryan and Angela (Rake) St. John of Northfield.
College newsDrew Hess of Hyde Park graduated with a BA degree in Communication Studies from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Local residents graduating from Roger Williams University are Connor Criswell of Barnet, Master of Business Administration MBA/JD, cum laude; Wren Smith of Bradford, B.S. in Accounting; Emily Luther of East Hardwick, B.S. in Marine Biology; and Riley Flowers of Williamstown, B.S. in Marketing.
Local residents among award winners at the recent Hamilton College Convocation are:
Brendan Magill of Montpelier received The Benjamin Walworth Arnold Prize Scholarship, The Brockway Prize and The Phi Beta Kappa Book Prize. The Benjamin Walworth Arnold Prize Scholarship is for achieving the best record in college course work in the preceding year and The Brockway Prize is for the best academic record.
Gregory Varney of Bradford received The Winslow Prize in Romance Languages (Hispanic Studies) awarded to a member of the junior class attaining the greatest proficiency in romance languages.
Fraternal clubsAmerican Legion
BARRE — Barre American Legion recently held a ceremony of Post Everlasting for departed comrades of the past eight months. Those memorialized (transferred to Post Everlasting)were the following comrades: William A. “Bill” Cook, Arnold G. Gallagher, Allan M. Jones, Larry R. Lafayette, Walter E. Morse Sr., Leonard Normandeau, Douglas Olsen, Carroll Ordway, Julia A. Schafer, Paul R. “Horse” Stacy and Albert H. “Whit” Whitcomb.
Playing of taps by Post 10 member retired 1st Sgt. Robert A. Bridges, 40th Army Band (VTNG) concluded the ceremony. The Legion thanks all who participated and the families who attended to honor our comrades.
Elks Lodge
BARRE — Barre Elks Lodge held their annual Member Appreciation/Awards night. Past Exalted Ruler, Barb Watters, presented awards for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ended March 31.
Elizabeth “Betsy” Stanford was named the 2019-2020 Elk of the Year. She was honored for her commitment to the Lodge and Order, through volunteerism and support. She is the Lodge Scholarship Chair, has been a proofreader for the Lodge Bulletin, volunteers countless hours in the kitchen/main hall and supports nearly all Lodge activities and functions. She lives in Barre and works for Mudgett, Jennett and Krogh-Wisner, P.C. Montpelier.
