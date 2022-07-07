“Song and Dance Man,” George M. Cohan’s tribute to vaudeville, with its catchy tunes in fast-paced vignettes, enjoyed a successful and popular run on Broadway in 1930.
With lovely symmetry, “Cohan at the Quarry: A Musical Tribute to George M. Cohan,” the opening production at QuarryWorks Theater this summer, is dedicated to Frank Suchomel, founder of the theater’s parent foundation and lifelong supporter of theater and music, who was born in 1930. Suchomel died in October 2021.
“Cohan at the Quarry” — a vaudeville style musical with “Give My Regards to Broadway,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “Harrigan,” and other Cohan classics performed in snappy sketches — launches QuarryWorks first season back in the theater since pre-pandemic 2019. In QuarryWorks tradition, beside the musical, the company will also present a children’s play, a drama and two original plays this summer and fall.
As always, all QuarryWorks community theater productions are free of charge — a practice at the theater since its founding in the mid-1990s and in accordance with Frank Suchomel’s vision that the arts be accessible to everyone.
The Adamant Community Cultural Foundation, the parent organization of QuarryWorks, founded and led by Frank Suchomel, will also expand its offerings with free concerts and visual arts exhibitions at the just inaugurated Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center in the center of Adamant Village.
Audience members are welcome to arrive early for productions or concerts and picnic on the respective venue’s landscaped grounds — quarry-side at the theater, in the sculpture garden at the Arts Center.
“We wanted to have something where people can just have fun. This kind of music brings you out. It brings a smile to your face,” said Michael Suchomel, QuarryWorks Theater artistic director about the choice of Cohan for this year’s musical.
Michael noted Frank’s enthusiasm about the selection and said he had been hopeful that QuarryWorks would be able to return to its full season performed before live audiences this summer.
“It’s a nice welcome back for our audience members. It’s uplifting,” said cast member Cassandra Cibra.
“And I’m sure some of the audience will sing along,” added G. Richard Ames.
Cibra and Ames are among the five “Cohan’s Cohorts” in the show. All have years of productions at QuarryWorks as well as with other companies. Cibra, Ames and Amy Bowles Papineau do most of the singing and dancing. Todd Jones appears in video as Cohan. QuarryWorks longtime music director Mark Violette, is also on stage, not only playing keyboard — singing, in vignettes and chatting about Cohan’s music.
“Cohan uses very specific harmonic conventions in his music,” Violette said. “I’m going to talk about that, hopefully in an entertaining way. One of the reasons Cohan’s songs are so timeless, almost Broadway folksongs, is their very straightforward structure.”
Versatile George Michael Cohan — born in 1878, perhaps on the 4th of July as claimed in his song “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” but more likely on the 3rd — wrote more than 50 shows, was known as “the man who owned Broadway” and has a bigger than life statue there, is considered the father of American musical comedy, was an actor, singer, dancer, producer and published more than 300 songs.
Born to traveling vaudeville performers, Cohan was on stage from infancy, then performed in the family act, The Four Cohans. He made his Broadway debut, began writing vaudeville sketches and published his first songs while in his teens.
“In vaudeville, the sketches were little stories,” said Michael Suchomel. “They only had three or four minutes — the seals and dogs were coming on stage next. He was able to harness that energy.”
“Cohan at the Quarry” brings together a broad selection of the song-and-dance man’s works.
Homesick Yankees abroad bid farewell to friends heading back to New York by steamship in “Give My Regards to Broadway.” A couple bravely embark on a train journey to rural New Rochelle in “Forty-Five Minutes to Broadway.” A young woman ponders popular girl “Nellie Kelly.” Another considers her mother’s and her own straightforward monikers in “Mary’s a Grand Old Name.”
Canes twirl, hats tip, shoes tap, flags wave in lively familiar songs. Masters of quick changes, cast members don an array of colorful and dapper costumes. Through it all, “Cohan at the Quarry” transitions smoothly and coherently between songs and moods.
“It’s a chance to harken back to vaudevillian vignettes that are a lot of fun,” said Papineau.
“The audience will like to hear songs that they know, and they will also like to hear songs that they don’t know,” added Ames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.