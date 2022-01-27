“Some party this is turning out to be,” says Professor Plum, as he and five other colorful guests stand in the study — the dead bodies of their host and the cook lying at their feet.
The assembled invitees — holding weapons including a revolver, a lead pipe and a rope, just given them by the host — have reasons to suspect each other. The murderer could be any of them, or someone else.
There will be clues. And more bodies.
For three weekends the house guests of Boddy Manor will be onstage in Waitsfield as Valley Players present “Clue: On Stage,” beginning Friday. Based on the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 Paramount movie, this comedy/mystery takes audiences from parlor to library to kitchen and more to figure out who did the deeds. “Clue: On Stage” was adapted by Sandy Rustin from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn.
“It’s fun. It’s funny. It’s silly. It’s familiar. It’s all of those things that we need right now,” said Ruth Ann Pattee, director of the Valley Players production.
“I think the audience will really enjoy it and will feel like they are right in the game.”
Thunder crashing and guard dogs barking, it is a dark and stormy night as guests arrive one by one at Boddy Manor. Each one has an invitation that is compelling enough to get them to venture to this unfamiliar mansion and unknown host.
“It will be to your advantage to be present on the date because Mr. Boddy will bring to an end a certain longstanding confidential and painful financial liability,” the invitations promise.
To conceal their identities, the host has given each guest a pseudonym — Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White and Mr. Green. Beside the guests and Mr. Boddy there is the household staff of the British butler Wadsworth, French maid Yvette and the threatening but short-lived cook. The guests all have secrets that they are paying to keep that way.
Set in 1954, with Boddy Manor not far from Washington D.C., McCarthyism and the Red Scare are in full force. Associating with certain intimate businesses and passing on sensitive government information were blackmailable material, along with questionable deaths of husbands and other deeds.
With abundant twists and clever repartee, murderous hijinks unfold. Boddy Manor has its secrets too.
Revelations and antics are wonderfully punctuated with live music performed by pianist Michael Halloran, of Barre.
The 11 member cast of the Valley Players production includes veteran members of the group and new faces.
“It’s been very challenging trying to work around COVID,” Pattee said.
“We are all very dedicated. We all need that creative outlet and we need to laugh and come together as a community. We are definitely doing everything we can to make it safe and comfortable,” she said.
Pattee noted that when rehearsals for the show started in November, the company hoped to be able to safely perform in front of audiences and without actors being masked. As circumstances have changed, they have adapted. The current plan is for actors to use clear masks, which allow the audience to see facial expression.
The play will also be recorded and available for online viewing through a streaming service accessed through the Valley Players website.
“‘Clue’ has a flavor to it. It has intrigue. It’s a smart comedy, and it’s also very silly,” Pattee said. “And if you can’t come to the theater, you can still see it.”
