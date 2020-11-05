MONTPELIER — Advocates for survivors of domestic and sexual violence have set up a clothesline with messages from those survivors to help bring awareness.
Kristen Fowler is a court advocate at Circle, an organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence in Washington County. Fowler has spearheaded the Clothesline Project for this area.
The project, started in Massachusetts in 1990, looks to bring awareness to domestic violence by having survivors decorate T-shirts with messages about their experience. The shirts are then hung publicly on a clothesline for the community to see.
This year, Fowler said eight survivors that had worked with Circle decided to make shirts. The display was set up in front of Bethany United Church of Christ in Montpelier on Tuesday, and Fowler said the hope is to have it displayed in Barre on Friday and Saturday, though logistics were still being worked out.
Fowler said a visual representation can be powerful in helping to view someone’s experience where spoken or written words may not convey the same meaning.
She said one of the shirts contains all of the hurtful words that a survivor’s abuser would call her.
Another, which has garnered the most attention, shows a birthday cake with a lighted “4” candle on top. Underneath the cake it says, “My dad hit my mommy on my birthday.” Fowler said the survivor decided to decorate her shirt this way because she said that’s what her child remembers most about their 4th birthday.
“It was a really powerful experience for (the survivors), to be able to share part of their story with the community. It certainly wasn’t easy. It can be emotional to think about the violence that they have endured, but (they felt) it was a worthwhile project to invest in,” she said.
Diane Kinney, the co-director at Circle, said the organization holds outreach events throughout the year, but it tries to have weekly events in October, which is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This month, however, has been particularly difficult for the organization because two weeks ago Vermont State Police said Jeffrey Strock, 58, a part-time Berlin police officer who was on duty at the time, went to Barre Town where he shot and killed his former partner, Julie Fandino, 51, before killing himself. The killing marks the third murder connected to domestic violence in the area in the past four years.
In 2017, Randall Gebo killed Cindy Cook. Cook’s body was later found in Middlesex with her hands and feet bound. Gebo, 63, was sentenced to 17½ years to serve in June 2019 for the killing.
In 2018, Luke Lacroix shot and killed Courtney Gaboriault in Barre before turning the gun on himself.
Gebo and Lacroix had been in a relationship at one point with their victims.
Kinney said she didn’t know if Fandino had reported any of the abuse she might have suffered from Strock.
“But if she did, she may not have been believed because the abuser was a police officer. Generally, it’s really helpful if when people come forward they are believed, and that’s part of awareness is making people understand that this can happen to anyone,” she said.
State Police said Fandino had been living with Strock until she moved to Barre Town in December. Kinney said when survivors leave their abusers there is an increase in violence.
“Julie Fandino had left her abuser. Courtney Gaboriault had left her abuser. Leaving does not guarantee safety,” she said.
She said at any given moment, her organization is working with and talking with 15 to 20 people she worries could be killed by their abusers. Kinney said Fandino’s death was another reminder of that.
When Fandino was killed, Kinney said her staff was in the middle of being trained how to assess victims of domestic violence to identify those who might be killed by the abuser.
“Like, as it was happening, we were doing this training. So we’ve all just been in this kind of grief place and having a really difficult time because the work is hard,” she said.
Those looking for help are encouraged to call Circle’s 24/7 hotline at 1-877-543-9498.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
