In 1967, Dan Chodorkoff, now of Marshfield, left New York City for a better life in Vermont. He spent his early years here in Woodbury at a commune opposed to the war in Vietnam. In his new novel “Sugaring Down” protagonists David and Jill leave New York to join anti-war activists at an abandoned Vermont hill farm commune. Like Dan, they came here looking for a better life only to find, at least initially, they were strangers in a strange land.
Despite the similarities between fact and fiction, Chodorkoff is adamant “Sugaring Down” is fiction. His life inspired the novel, but David is not him.
“‘Sugaring Down’ is a novel, it draws on my observations and experiences, but it is not a memoir. I first came to Vermont as a college student in 1967 and I fell in love with the place and never really left. I lived in several communal households and one short-lived, official commune. I was drawn to Vermont by the overwhelming presence of the natural world, the self-reliance and tolerance of its people, and its tradition of direct democracy. I was involved with the anti-war movement and watched as it tore itself apart over issues explored in the book. Some of the stories in the book reflect actual incidents and others are pure invention,” he said.
The plot follows David and Jill as they deal with the realities of country life with help from their neighbors, Leland and Mary, the old farmers who used to own the farmhouse where the commune is based. The commune receives a mixed response from the rest of the town, some welcoming, some curious and others hostile.
Tensions develop within the commune about sharing work, romantic relationships, and remaining relevant to the anti-war movement. The movement itself is struggling as well, with a growing fissure between those advocating nonviolence and those moving in a more militant direction.
“Writing this novel was a process that drew on history, memory and imagination. I hope I was able to convey something of the mood of the times, the tensions that existed between the old and the new Vermont,” Chodorkoff said.
“The book explores several themes: What it means to develop a sense of place, how to bring about social change and questions of violence and non-violence in that process, and the tension between the old Vermont and the newcomers,” he said.
At 418 pages, “Sugaring Down” is a long novel.
“My editor suggested that I shorten it but I wanted the novel to reflect the pace of life and a winter alone in an old farmhouse,” Chodorkoff said.
Howard Norman, Vermont author and National Book Award finalist, has praised the novel. “ ‘Sugaring Down’ takes place in America in the turbulent sixties when the Vietnam War was malignantly in our communal hearts and minds. But Chodorkoff’s story is also about the friendships and fateful decisions we made in our flurried passions, at the same time hauntingly sensed that we may never again feel quite so alive,” he said.
Chodorkoff’s previous novel “Loisaida” is about a young anarchist estranged from her parents and squatting in an abandoned building on New York’s Lower East Side. The title comes from the word Puerto Rican residents use when referring to the East Side. He has also published a collection of essays, “The Anthropology of Utopia.”
Chodorkoff is a writer and educator and co-founder, with Murray Bookchin, of The Institute for Social Ecology, an educational institution in Plainfield, dedicated to the study of social ecology. He taught cultural anthropology and social ecology at Goddard College for 33 years. He spent his early childhood in New York City, lived in Michigan and New Jersey, and moved to Vermont in 1967 to attend college. He received his doctorate in cultural anthropology in1980 from The New School for Social Research in New York. He worked with Puerto Rican community groups in New York’s Lower East Side renovating abandoned buildings and outfitting them with solar energy and wind power.
“While ‘Sugaring Down’ examines the communal scene the sixties, a somewhat familiar theme, it does so from a unique perspective, choosing to focus not only on the personal dynamics of communal life but on the political dynamics of the time; the dissolution of the ‘New Left’ and the impact that it had on its participants. In addition to celebrating rural life, the novel also explores some of the more unsavory aspects of Vermont history, the eugenics movement, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, and more recent manifestations of racism,” he said.
“Sugaring Down” releases Feb. 8 and will be available directly from Fomite Press at fomitepress.com and in many bookstores. Fomite Press, of Burlington, is a small press publishing literary fiction and poetry. Rootstock Publishing of Montpelier is handling the publicity.
