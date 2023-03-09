It’s been 11 years since Cherish the Ladies has graced the stage at the Barre Opera House, way too long for the band’s many fans. Aficionados of Irish traditional music know that this is one of the genre’s premier groups and one of just two all-women traditional groups currently performing Irish music.
Presented by the Celebration Series, the Ladies perform in Barre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with new members but the same energy and Celtic touch they have brought to the music for 38 years. The night before, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cherish the Ladies will perform at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre.
The band that formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of women in what had been the male-dominated Irish music scene has won numerous awards and performed worldwide. They’ve played at the White House and at the Olympics, recorded 18 critically acclaimed albums and produced an Emmy Award-winning PBS television program, “An Irish Homecoming.” They’ve also been nominated for several Grammy Awards.
Every band has a leader and for the Ladies its Joanie Madden, the 2021 National Heritage Fellowship Award winner and All-Ireland flute and whistle champion. Madden is a founding member along with guitarist Mary Coogan. The band includes newcomers Nollaig Casey (fiddle) and vocalist Kate Purcell who also plays guitar. County Galway native Catherine McHugh plays piano and Mirella Murray is the band accordionist. The band always brings along Irish step-dancers who add to the authenticity of the performance.
Cherish the Ladies initially was organized in 1983 at the urging of the late Irish musician/folklorist Mick Moloney. At that time, there was a surge of interest in Irish music, and many of the original members were the daughters of Irish musicians who had honed their skills either in Ireland, or in the many local sessions in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago.
These first-generation women became the backbone of the budding women’s movement in Irish music, and were instrumental in becoming heroes for even younger women who wanted to pursue careers playing this genre of music.
I’m not sure why there are few all-women Irish bands. Certainly there is no paucity of female talent in this musical genre. Many of today’s bands, Altan, Dervish, Capercaille, and previously Solas and Trian, and DeDannan, feature women singers or instrumentalists, usually fiddlers. But with the exception of Ensemble Galilei from Maryland and Celtic Woman, there are no other all-women bands that have recorded recently.
There must be something in the air or water, or perhaps the drink in Ireland, and Irish America, but musicians who perform in this genre seem uncannily imbued with talent. This is the Ladies’ strength as well. What you’ll hear at a typical Cherish the Ladies concert is excellent musicianship.
Madden is one of the best whistle players/flutists in the Irish tradition. Her melodic work guides this band. Casey and Murray play two of the most important instruments in Irish music, the fiddle and accordion. Between the three we have the melodic heart of Irish music, one that beats to the jigs, reels, hornpipes and airs comprising the body of melodies.
Coogan is a fine guitarist who occasionally doubles on tenor banjo or mandolin. McHugh performs on piano, which is the rhythmic precursor to guitar in Irish music, and the Ladies make it an important part of their show. Purcell is the newest member of the band and hails from County Clare and is the band’s singer who also plays guitar.
Purcell is a seasoned professional and has shared the stage with notable top acts including Lunása, Mairin Fahy and The 4 of Us, and has toured Ireland, Holland, England and the USA.
Cherish the Ladies has been so successful that its longevity has created a long list of members who have gone on to solo careers and other projects. If you are an aficionado of Irish music, then the names Aoife Clancy, Siobhan Egan, Winifred Horan, Eileen Ivers, Liz Knowles, Donna Long and Cathie Ryan are reminders of the talent Cherish the Ladies has developed. These fine musicians, primarily fiddlers and vocalists, are alumni.
