After a long hiatus, Counterpoint, Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble directed by Nathaniel G. Lew, is back and joining forces with the VSO Brass Quintet — as they have for many years — to ring in the holidays in style!
This year’s program includes Elizabeth Poston’s beloved “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree,” carols by American composers Alice Parker, Amy Beach, and William Levi Dawson, and the rollicking Nigerian Christmas song “Betelehemu.” Vermont is represented by a Robert De Cormier favorite, and traditional European carols from the Trapp Family Songbook. The brass selections range from soulful to sparkling, including the world premiere of a student composition.
Founded by legendary choral director and arranger Robert De Cormier in 2000, and based in Montpelier, Counterpoint is dedicated to performing choral chamber music and engaging with student musicians to enhance the cultural life of communities in Vermont and beyond. Praised for their “sophisticated musical expressiveness,” the ensemble presents concerts throughout New England and the surrounding region, and has toured the Midwest. They have recorded seven CDs with Albany Records and have released three further CDs independently.
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet — Kyle Spraker and Sam Thurston, trumpets; Eric Davis, French horn; Jason Stein, trombone; and Jon Fowler, tuba — has delighted audiences for more than 30 years, traveling to schools, churches, and concert halls in every corner of Vermont. The members have changed over the years, but the group has consistently been praised by critics for its beauty of sound, intriguing programming, and excellence of ensemble.
Don’t miss out on this seasonal treat — a perfect blend of brass, voices, and good cheer.
