On “Homegrown Remedy,” Tim Brick’s third full album, we find a singer-songwriter questioning his life and its direction, and answering with songs that appear to have multiple meanings.
Through 13 tracks and 47 minutes of tight, no-frills country music, Brick writes about topics that touch on themes of toxic love, hardscrabble living, squashed dreams and introspection, all wrapped in a tight musical package that eschews production excesses.
Brick, from Barre, can now lay claim to the elusive title “King of Vermont Country Music” with this offering. Where Vermonters like Rutland’s Dan Tyminski and Barre’s Jamie Lee Thurston are highly regarded talents in bluegrass (Tyminski) and the Nashville sound of Thurston, Brick is keeping his musical cards close to his chest. The songs he has crafted and the production by Colin McCaffrey give this album a pure country sound without the schmaltz of Nashville. He’s defining a new path of New England country.
While we have lots of pedal-steel guitar from Eric O’Hara, Brick gets his message across with crisp, tightly composed lyrics, as McCaffrey molds an economic production that avoids long trips down lead guitar rabbit holes with overindulgent breaks between verses. Brick says what he has to, the musicians lay down their tracks with clarity and brevity. This approach leaves Brick’s voice and lyrics to tell the stories he’s recorded.
Davis Alan Coe once wrote that a song wasn’t “country” “without mentioning a laundry list of cliches: “mama, or trains, or trucks, or prison, or getting drunk.” On “Homegrown Remedy,” Brick skirts these staples of country themes yet the anger and distress that fills the material gets the country message across.
With most of the tracks less than 4 minutes long, we hear lyrics that are not complicated but seem to have more than one meaning. There are some catchy phrases but there’s little in the way of deep poetry. At the same time, they touch themes that those with grievances, a problem that seems embedded in country vernacular, can certainly agree with.
Brick comes up with several catchy lines. On track one, “One Step from Fallin’,” he writes about avoiding getting too attached to a woman and gives a fairly universal male answer to the conundrum: “My heart says wait, but my body wants to kick it with you.”
Of the 13 songs, all written by Brick, there is just one mention of a person other than, we presume, Brick. We find Joe Bayne, a war vet who has lived a lifetime of broken dreams, who comes from Arkansas. His wife leaves with the two kids while Bayne considers suicide. Did he take his life? We aren’t told his fate, just that he died.
On track three, “The Stranger I Know,” we find the protagonist facing a universal problem. He’s aging and doesn’t like what he sees in the mirror.
The title track “Homegrown Remedy” has Brick wanting “to cure what’s wrong inside of me.” Again, the ending is uncertain, but Brick does wish for “fresh mountain air” at the song’s beginning. It should be that easy.
Several songs follow the theme of unhappiness with the life he is living. “On Outside Looking In,” he sings “every day’s just another day that the hammer falls on me.” For “Hold On,” Brick writes of the need for a safety net and perhaps false optimism: “We can make it if we just hold on.”
The most political song on the album is “Little by Little.” Here’s a typical reaction from someone frustrated by the American economy and the rift between Wall Street and Main Street. He writes, “Break my back goin’ nowhere fast on a downhill slide.” And complains that Wall Street “tells me everything’s OK, while I struggle to keep food on my plate.” For him, “the American dream slips through my hands” while “little by little the truth is torn away.”
We like Tim Brick’s work a lot. His voice works well in the country genre. His melodies and chord changes are at home here. He has chosen production values that enhance his music and don’t get in the way. What we wish he’d do is build a cast of characters to people his songs and write more story songs with fewer self-reflections.
