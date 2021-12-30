CABOT — A woman has taken her passion for skating and channeled it into a public skating rink in Cabot that is set to open for its 10th season later this week.
Susan Socks grew up figure skating in the Midwest. Socks then coached figure skating and hockey power skating for several years, before she retired from coaching to start a family and moved to Cabot.
Socks said once her first child was old enough to use a skating rink, she discovered there weren’t any nearby options available. While there are indoor rinks in Barre and Montpelier, Socks said renting time there can get expensive, and its not the same as having an outdoor rink in your own town.
She said around 2009 a group of volunteers got together and installed a rink on the common in Cabot. But she said the effort started a bit late so the rink was only able to be used for a couple of weeks before it melted. Socks said there was no rink installed the next year so she decided to head up the effort and has been the lead volunteer every winter since.
She said the water for this season’s rink was just poured this past weekend and the hope is, weather permitting, to have the rink open to the public later this week.
There are a little over 20 residents who have volunteered their time to build the rink and have signed up for slots to keep it free of snow. Because the rink sits right next to the Cabot School, the list of volunteers includes middle and high school students.
Resident Netdahe Stoddard has been volunteering at the rink for about five years. Stoddard said he got involved because his son loves using the rink.
“It is just such a fabulous little centerpiece of the town,” he said.
Stoddard said the rink helps connect people with their neighbors and gets kids, like his son, some exercise.
Resident Lynn Rockwell has been volunteering for about 10 years. Rockwell said the rink is wonderful for kids and a lot of fun.
The rink isn’t only for Cabot residents — anyone can use it.
It now has a couple of sheds on site that house skates donated through the years. Those skates, about 40 pairs in nearly every size which have been checked for quality by Socks, can be used by anyone who can fit into them so they don’t have to buy their own skates to use the rink.
“It’s very accessible to everybody,” Rockwell said.
Rockwell grew up in Southern Vermont and would skate indoors a couple times a year. But with the system the volunteers have come up with to keep the rink snow-free, she said now people can skate nearly all winter.
Due to concerns about people gathering during the coronavirus pandemic without vaccines available, there was no ice rink in Cabot last year.
Resident Christy Aucoin said she was grateful to see it back this year. Aucoin has been volunteering since the rink started because she has young children and is always looking for something to do outdoors.
“It feels like it’s needed (now) because so many of us are trying not to gather indoors, but we’re also desperate for social interaction, so it is the perfect place in the center of town to meet up with people,” she said.
Lori Augustyniak, director of the Cabot Community Association, said usually the only thing in town that brings people together during winter is a basketball game at the school. Augustyniak said now the town has this rink.
“And on any weekend or during the evenings, there are people out there all the time,” she said. “The kids go out there and skate during recess. … It’s just been a great way to have a group activity in the wintertime, and I think it has exposed a lot of people to skating that otherwise wouldn’t have partaken.”
Everyone the Times Argus spoke with about the rink credited Socks for her work in getting volunteers together and keeping the rink going.
“Without her leadership and her guidance and her care, this would not happen,” Augustyniak said.
