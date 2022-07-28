The buzz around Cabot these days is not that a new product is being created at the creamery. All the talk and anticipation are in advance of the first Cabot Arts Music and Arts Festival from noon until nearly midnight Saturday, July 30. The village common and nearby United Church will come alive with music and other arts for this daylong festival.
According to Dana Robinson, the director of Cabot Arts, “With the one-day festival, we want to bring a little light and love into the world.” As the first large-scale town event other than the annual Fall Foliage Festival in September, he said Cabot Arts was “trying to do good things for Cabot. We are trying to give people something beautiful to do.”
The festival is being advertised as: “a multi-genre music festival featuring 10 bands, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and a sculpture exhibit.” There will be a large tent erected on the village common with other events at the church, and a tented main stage. Main Street will still be open for traffic during the day’s entertainment.
Robinson, who is a working musician himself, said the concept of a festival began last summer. The model for this event, he said, is the “dozens of festivals here and in England,” at which he and his wife Susan have performed.
The festival has no specific theme or style of entertainment thus features a variety of musical styles. There will be Americana/bluegrass from Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem, a popular New England-based quartet. Also appearing is American troubadour Reggie Harris, the singer-songwriter, storyteller and world-renowned song leader. He is an expert on the music of the Underground Railroad and the modern civil rights movement.
Also in the mix, as the final act of the day, is the Chad Hollister Band, a Vermont group that has been making audiences dance, laugh and groove for over 25 years. Robinson praised this band for “its core values of family, community, kindness and love, spread throughout all the songs in a vibrant, artful and inspiring manner.” The band has grown and includes three horns and the original four pieces for the Cabot show.
The New Hampshire Mount Washington Valley-based Heather Pierson Trio features Pierson, a pianist, singer-songwriter and nationally touring performer. Her performances have been called “inspiring.” Her catalog of releases delves into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano and folk. She is best known for her “ease at the piano and her bell-tone vocals.” A reviewer said, “Heather’s songs and musicianship embody joy, honesty, playfulness and a desire to share from the heart.”
A new face for many is Mikahely from Burlington. He is a singer-songwriter-guitarist from Madagascar who draws upon traditional rhythms to create a unique style of soothing roots and groovy jazz fusion. A self-taught musician, he draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique sound on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made of bamboo).
Children and their parents will enjoy Modern Times Theater as Rose and Justin perform their own Punch and Judy program. A reviewer said, “They are wonderfully creative — using their multiple skills to craft original content in their own inimitable style. They are hysterically historic — utilizing the traditional arts of puppetry, theater, vaudeville, mime, music and storytelling with wry humor.”
Native American Vermonters are represented by The Nulhegan Abenaki Drum. They combine traditional Northeastern music with the sound of the big powwow-style drum. When they perform you hear the heartbeat of Mother Earth. They have performed at events around the state.
Rik Palieri is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, storyteller who lives the musical life to the fullest.
Mother-and-son musicians — flutist Karen Kevra and violinist Owen Kevra-Lenz — have played together for years. Karen Kevra won a Grammy nomination and established Montpelier’s successful classical Capital City Concerts, while Owen earned a degree in violin performance and got to work with legends like violinists Gil Shaham and Joseph Silverstein. Their fun and eclectic program will span the globe with folk and classical works including Katherine Hoover’s evocative “Winter Spirits,” Ray Chen’s “Waltzing Matilda” Variations, a haunting arrangement of “Simple Gifts,” a set of Sarabandes by J.S. Bach, and more.
The Matt Flinner Trio plays new acoustic, bluegrass, jazz and Classical fusion. Mandolinist Matt Flinner, guitarist Ross Martin and bassist Eric Thorin cover a wide variety of musical styles, all with the common ground of American roots music. Bluegrass, jazz and old-time music are all present along with a dose of classical chamber music composition and arrangement, as the members all draw from their wide array of musical loves, experiences and influences.
Tara Goreau is a large-scale visual artist whose colorful and vivid murals have inspired and reflected communities locally and abroad. She will lead a mural project that anyone can participate in.
Hosted by Mary Saggerson and the Cabot Recreation Committee, there will be a tent on-site devoted to fun games and activities for children.
Robinson said this year’s initial festival is part of a three-year plan: “If we have a successful year, we’ll go for a second one.” He touts the performances as “music for people who just love music. All the acts exude a positivism and an uplifting message in their music.”
