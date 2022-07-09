Years ago, I saw a commercial that really stuck with me. In it, a little girl, maybe 5 years old, was walking on the beach with her dad, holding hands, when she asked him sweetly, “Why is the sky blue?”
“Oh, to match your beautiful eyes, darling,” he cooed to her in response.
And the young girl responded: “Mom said it was because the sunlight that reaches the Earth’s atmosphere is scattered in all directions by gases and particles in the air, and blue light is scattered more than the other colors because it travels as shorter, smaller waves, and so that’s why the sky looks blue.”
As I recall, the father sort of stuttered and said something like, “Let’s go with your mom’s answer.” I couldn’t tell you what product the commercial was selling, but I’ve remembered it all these years for its adorableness. Now, as a parent, I also appreciate the memory for the reminder that kids have so many questions — and they want and need real answers. But sometimes, we parents don’t have them.
Lucky for us, two books that just hit bookstores last week do have the answers: “But Why are Llamas Ticklish? And Other Silly Questions from Curious Kids” and “But Why Do Fish Breathe Underwater?” by Melody Bodette and Jane Lindholm (published by Penguin Random House and available at independent Vermont bookstores and online) will answer all of your kids’ many questions, even the ones they didn’t know they had. The books evolved out of the wildly popular podcast, heard by audiences in over 90 countries, of the same title, But Why?, produced by Vermont Public (formerly Vermont Public Radio), with Lindholm and Bodette as host and producer, respectively.
The books are filled with questions from real kids, like Colton, 5, from California, who asks: “Why do some animals eat grass?” The answer explains terms like omnivore, carnivore and herbivore, and introduces a new word many kids might not yet have heard: graminivore, which is the name for animals who eat mostly grass. The authors use illustrations, sidebars and other resources to answer questions like this one, often over the span of multiple pages of the book, giving young readers everything they need to be walking encyclopedias.
Bodette and Lindholm, who had been working at Vermont Public on other projects, launched into the podcast at points in their careers when they both wanted to try something different. They were driven to create the new series by their own curiosity, and, at the time, they saw podcasts on the horizon as a new and rapidly rising form of media.
“Although Melody and I both have kids,” said Lindholm on Zoom recently, “it wasn’t really our kids who inspired the podcast, it was more an idea of how can we do something creative and new, and move into the podcast world?” The project, she explained, allows them to be like kids themselves and follow the same curiosity of the kids who send them questions.
“There is something really fun,” said Lindholm, “about just going down the rabbit hole of, you know, like, how many teats does a pig have? And learning, oh, my gosh, there is so much variety and here’s why. And I love that part of learning, and so this is kind of a sneaky vehicle for us to keep learning and being curious.”
Bodette knew immediately that she wanted to be part of But Why?, and when Lindholm asked her to join the podcast, she had her own 3- and 6-year-old children at home. “I could see this was a need my own family had, something to listen to in the car,” said Bodette of the podcast.
The pair had been working together on the podcast for about six years when the Penguin Random House book publisher reached out to them to ask if they wanted to write some books based on the podcast. It wasn’t a project they had been anticipating, but when it fell into their laps, they were thrilled. It’s been fun, said Lindholm, to write again, for writing’s sake. Plus, said Bodette, “(The books were) such a great opportunity to bring the But Why? mindset into a different format.” In addition, they are currently working on videos to go with the series.
In-person is yet another way kids and parents can get their most burning questions answered, with a live show for all ages at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 10. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org online, by calling (802) 382-9222, or at the door. The event will include an interactive talk, real llamas and lunch available for purchase from Pratt’s store, just outside the theater. Books will also be available to purchase at the event, and Bodette and Lindholm will sign copies. In the works already is a series of similar events around the state.
With the books being brand-new and just hitting the shelves of Vermont’s local, independent bookstores, there aren’t yet statistics on orders or sales. But, anecdotally, Lindholm said the response has been very positive.
“We’ve gotten pictures that adults have sent of their kids reading the books,” said Lindholm. For example, a colleague recently sent her a photo of their daughter reading the books, who was amazed to learn there are sunken ships at the bottom of the ocean, and, said Lindholm’s colleague, she’s learning how many seas there are in the world.
Said Lindholm: “Seeing them in the hands of kids is really fun.”
Find the But Why? podcast at www.vermontpublic.org/podcast/but-why-a-podcast-for-curious-kids online.
Update: This article was updated to correct the name to Melody Bodette.
