November is set to be a busy month at The Book Garden bookstore in Montpelier, especially for gamers who play Magic Commander, Dungeons & Dragons and other games. Store owners Brad and Becky Carey are hopeful November is the start of what will be many more busy months.
The Careys bought the bookstore, known since 2003 as a gamers’ gathering place, in January 2020 and had to close down just two months later for COVID 19.
“Last year was pretty tough. We bought the store in January and COVID hit in March and we didn’t qualify for any of the federal aid because we didn’t have a 2019 tax return,” Brad said. “Fortunately we have a lot of loyal customer and they helped keep us in business.” For much of last year The Book Garden switched to curbside only pickup. Brad also thanks the Montpelier businesses for their support.
“We bought the store planning to run the events but for the first year-and-a-half we couldn’t do that,” Brad said.
The Careys are confident they’ve turn the corner and are back in business as usual although the current usual means wearing face masks. “Business has been really good this year,” Brad said.
The November schedule, which includes 13 events, is the first full events calendar (minus Thanksgiving week) at the store since February 2020.
“We’re trying to schedule as many events as possible. Our goal is building community, making a place where people can come and play games together,” Brad said. There is large game room at the back of the store. Pre-pandemic, each event had 20 or more participants. Due to COVID restrictions the current limit is 16 players. That number will be adjusted according to the most recent state COVID guidelines. Until further notice, all participants must wear a mask.
Sunday afternoons is “Magic Commander” which includes legendary creatures, big plays, and battling your friends in epic multiplayer games. Wednesday evenings are “One Shot Wednesdays” with a different RPG (role-playing game in which players advance through a story quest) each week. Thursdays feature the classic “Dungeons & Dragons” which has made a resurgence since the Netflix series “Stranger Things”. Friday nights are “Friday Night Magic” a format of the Magic game that is a beginner-friendly introduction to organized play. “Friday Night Magic” events are held in thousands of stores across the globe.
“We have people who come in every week and say, ‘I’m looking for a Dungeons and Dragons group, do you know where we can play?’ People who like D&D have a hard time finding people to play with,” Brad said.
The Book Garden is a quirky, locally owned bookstore specializing in new and used books on gardening, cooking, nature, sustainable living, spirituality, art, graphic novels and games such as Magic the Gathering, Settlers of Catan, Dungeon and Dragons, Dominion and more and is considering adding a Vermont authors’ section.
If you’re interested but know nothing about any of these games and are looking to join a welcoming group, don’t be intimated, Becky said, because she, Brad and the gamers themselves will show you how to play.
“It’s a very helpful community, everybody wants to help everybody else,” Becky said.
The owners are open to adding new events.
“We’re always interesting in hosting new things we haven’t though about. If someone has something they would really like to play, they should approach us and we can see if anyone else is interested,” Brad said.
Detail about how to register, costs to participate, and the full schedule are available at the store and on the store’s facebook page at facebook.com/thebookgarden
