Vermont’s unique Arioso Chamber Ensemble, after its COVID hiatus, returns with a world premiere by Saxtons River composer Carol Wood. Also on the program are Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata, Two Brahms Songs, Op. 91, and “Mirabeau Bridge,” also by Wood.
Alto Linda Radtke, violist Elizabeth Reid and pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti will perform their new program, “Blessings, Curses and a Charm”: at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Richmond Free Library; 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Christ Church Episcopal in Montpelier; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Main Street Arts in Saxtons River.
All three musicians are well-known professionals in Vermont. Radtke is regularly heard in recital, oratorio and opera. Reid is principal violist of Opera Company of Middlebury, and frequently performs with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and other ensembles. Cerutti performs solo, with orchestra, and collaborates with many chamber ensembles including a duo with Reid. And all three teach.
Wood connected with the Arioso through Radtke, when Wood’s “Saxtons River Suite” was premiered by members of the VSO and Counterpoint Chorus in 2015.
“When I got to know their passionate and beautiful work, I knew that I wanted to try to write something for them,” Wood said.
“She wanted to write it for me especially, because of my unusual voice, the lower ranges of the contralto part of my voice,” Radtke sad, as there simply aren’t that many contraltos (who sing a third below a mezzo-soprano often with a very different flavor).
“What I came up with was settings of two kinds of very old curses — ‘curse tablets’ from the ancient world and book curses from the Medieval period,” Wood said. “The curse tablets are inscriptions written on lead and often thrown into springs or wells, usually cursing someone for theft or some other wrongdoing.”
The most famous are the “Curse Tablets to Sulis and Minerva,” written in Latin and found in the waters at Bath, England, though one curse tablet from a gladiator has survived in the ruins of the Roman amphitheater in Wales. The goddess Sulis was worshiped as a Celtic god in pre-Roman times, and then merged with Minerva.
“Another kind of curse, the book curse, is quite often found in Medieval books,” Wood said. “When you think about what was involved in making a book in the Middle Ages — all the sheep or calves killed, drying and curing and scraping their skins, making ink, making quills, not to mention the tedious hours of copying every word by hand — it is very easy to understand why it was not at all unusual for a scribe to write a curse at the end of a book, calling down excommunication as well as physical horrors on anyone who stole that book.”
Wood ends the set with another kind of Medieval magic, an incantation to keep bees from flying away, written in Anglo-Saxon times and discovered in the margins of a book in the 11th century. Wood will show slides of the original tablets at each performance.
“All the poetry is by her husband, now deceased, John Wood,” said Radtke. “He was a Medievalist and collected all these curses from the Middle Ages and even earlier.”
Also on the program are Johannes Brahms’ beloved Two Songs, Op. 19, for alto, viola and piano. One is a sacred cradle song, a kind of enchanted blessing, a mother asking the holy angels to quiet the wind so that her child can sleep, using a Medieval carol as an echo of Mary for Jesus. In “Longing at Rest,” in a peaceful evening the wind and the birds whisper the world to slumber.
“The viola was Brahms’ favorite stringed instrument, and it’s evident that he also loved the lower voice because he writes so well for them,” Radtke said. “These songs reflect that sweet melancholy we hear in Brahms, and balances each of our parts so that the song is like a trio.”
Franz Schubert’s Sonata for Arpeggione and Piano, D. 821 was written for a now-extinct instrument invented in 1826, a sort of bowed guitar. Although most frequently played on cello now, in this program it will be performed in a version for viola with Reid and Cerutti.
Radtke describes the work as “a favorite of chamber music lovers, the themes are both wistful and joyous, with poignant and elegant textures throughout.”
Arioso began as a much larger ensemble. Radtke remembers joining Randolph soprano Marjorie Drysdale with a string quartet in Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater in the first concert.
“We found that we really liked working with each other, but working with a big group of people is so hard to arrange,” Radtke said. “The three of us working together is just a joy. We rehearse together, we understand each other. I’m just finding it wonderful after all these months of not singing.”
