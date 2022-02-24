MONTPELIER — One administrative search has led to another in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District where a sitting principal has decided to switch schools, but not employers.
Two years after being hired to replace Pam Arnold as principal of Main Street Middle School, Katie Barea has been selected to take over the helm of Union Elementary School.
Though Barea’s inter-district transfer is on the school board’s agenda Wednesday night, that is little more than a formality after Superintendent Libby Bonesteel announced the planned shift late last week.
“It is with great excitement that I announce Katie Barea as the next principal of Union Elementary School,” Bonesteel wrote.
According to Bonesteel, Barea enjoyed the resounding support of the interview team appointed to evaluate candidates for the job.
“While this has not been an ordinary hiring process, I believe Katie (Barea) is the right fit to lead (Union Elementary School) for years to come,” Bonesteel wrote. “I’m excited to see what she and the amazing staff do together.”
Barea was equally enthusiastic in a prepared statement.
“I am thrilled to set down further roots in this great community and am beyond excited to get back to working with our youngest learners,” she stated. “I look forward to leading the fabulous (Union Elementary School) team and for all of the learning and fun that lies ahead!”
When Barea makes the move on July 1, she will be the fourth person in barely a year to occupy the principal’s office at Union Elementary School
Former principal Ryan Heraty stepped down on June 30, 2021, to accept the job of superintendent for the Lamoille South Supervisory Union. Heraty was replaced by Peter Farrell, who had served as assistant principal at Union 20 years ago. Farrell retired late last year and was replaced by Interim Principal Steve Arioldi, while the search for a permanent replacement was conducted.
That search ended when Barea, who runs the middle school a couple of blocks away, was chosen to run the district’s pre-K-4 school.
Barea’s hiring creates a looming vacancy at Main Street and the search for a new middle school principal is underway.
A Colchester native, Barea was living in Montpelier when she kicked off her educational career teaching first- and second-graders in Danville nearly a decade ago. Since then she has worked as a special educator in St. Albans, a first- and second-grade teacher at an innovative elementary school just outside of Boston and teaching and leading an international school in Brazil.
Barea was working in Brazil when she interviewed and was hired to replace Arnold, who was retiring after 14 years as principal of Main Street Middle School.
While Barea has enjoyed working with older students, Bonesteel said the transfer will enable her to return to her elementary school “roots” and, given her experience at Main Street, help facilitate seamless transitions between the district’s largest elementary school and its only middle school.
The move is similar to one that was announced in Barre last week. Spaulding Principal Brenda Waterhouse announced she would be leaving the Barre-based high school to fill the vacancy that will be created when Hayden Coon, co-principal of Barre City Elementary and Middle School, leaves in June to take a similar job at a New Hampshire high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.