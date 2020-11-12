A lot has changed for “Banjo Dan” Lindner since we last profiled him in March 2010. His bluegrass band Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys has been retired. He currently performs with brother Willie in the duo the Sky Blue Boys and infrequently with another bluegrass band, the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers. Still, the COVID-19 pandemic has ended all live performances for now.
Lindner, from Montpelier, is aging gracefully saying only, “I’m in my 70s, that’s all you are going to get from me.” He talks candidly about his musical future and isn’t ready to retire, explaining, “I still think I can entertain and be worthwhile.”
As a performing musician for more than 50 years, Lindner said heunderstands that some musicians “go on longer than they should. He remembers that Bill Monroe, the acknowledged father of bluegrass, “couldn’t sing on pitch and play mandolin in his final years. I don’t think I’m embarrassing myself.”
Lindner says he’s “not working as much as I used to.” Like most other performing musicians, the pandemic “has erased virtually all musical income for this year.” He did play a few outdoor events in late summer and early fall. However, concert events in halls have “totally dried up.”
Lindner said live performances are important to him because “they keep me on my toes. When there is nothing to look forward to, I get a little lazy.”
The future looks bleak, he fears, as “live gigs are not going to happen for a while. Maybe forever.”
Lindner once had a thriving business as a piano tuner with as many as 600 customers that included fixing old upright pianos. That profession, however, was hard on his hands. “I was working very hard, and it started to hurt my hands. I don’t do very much of that now.” He and his wife Jaye now run an Airbnb as a way to make extra income.
What is filling his time in this time of pandemic is writing songs. While Lindner’s reputation is mostly as a banjo player, he’s released six albums under his own name with primarily his own music.
He said he was excited about the songs that he is creating. “I’m working on songs that are really different. But the frustrating thing is, I may never get to record them because CDs don’t sell and are expensive to produce.”
These songs, he said, are “a batch of spiritual songs that are not bluegrass gospel.” They come from “a lot of different traditions and ways of looking at that concept.” One song has him scoring a string quartet, and another would have him or another musician playing sitar “for a song about the Buddha.”
Lindner remembers the days when he sold CDs and other album media “to 60 outlets around the state and break even or make some money.” Sadly, he notes, “the last couple of CDs have not been that way.” He raised money for one album with a Kickstarter campaign, but said he won’t go that route again. What he needs is another funding source.
As perhaps Vermont’s best known elder statesman of bluegrass music, we wanted to know how he sees this genre’s viability in Vermont and nationally. While he says he’s not as in touch with Vermont’s scene as he once was he says, “only a few bands are performing.” He points to Beg Steal or Borrow, Doug Perkins and Patrick Ross, and the Mad Mountain Scramblers as current bands and senses that “that not much is happening.”
On the national level, “there are festivals all over the country. Bluegrass will always be a niche market.” He does see younger musicians getting into the music “who are really good.” He said there is currently a lively mix of “bands playing modernized stuff and others playing more traditional music, and that is really healthy.”
As musicians age, they often face diminishing abilities with their hands or voices. Aging has been kind to Lindner as he doesn’t have to compensate for hand problems. Vocals are another issue. “I used to have a wide range vocally but my vocal range has contracted, that’s the compromise I have to make.”
He said he now looks for songs “I can still deliver.”
A long lay off like the current pandemic means, “if I’m not playing very much, I get out of touch with the instrument. I don’t have the challenge of a gig.”
Lindner has long performed with his younger brother, Willie Lindner. We wanted to know if there are sibling issues for these musical partners. Apparently, theirs is a very solid relationship.
“He and I played music since our teens,” “Banjo Dan” Lindner said. “We really understand each other, read each other minds and support each other’s writing and how to deliver our songs. I don’t think we’ve ever clashed.”
What does this senior musician offer in advice to younger musicians drawn to this music? “I think it’s really good to go back to the source, those who developed the style,” he offered. “I got into this music when it was young, got to see the important bands in their early days.”
Lindner and his various musical projects did not seek a wider audience outside New England. “We decided we were not going to go national,” he said of that career choice. “We would have been a good band, but I don’t know.” The Mid-nite Plowboys “were built around original music; if we had gone national on a bigger label our original songs might have gotten out to a bigger audience, but I didn’t want to sell out to get there.”
The future for “Banjo Dan” Lindner is a mixed bag. “I recognize what my skill set is, I’m a good banjo player, not world class. I’m not with the elite players,” he acknowledged. “What irks me, I’ve gotten recognition as a banjo player, and I’ve gotten credits and attention for my song writing. I’d like more recognition as a songwriter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.