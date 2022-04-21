It’s always news when “Banjo Dan” Lindner, Vermont’s dean of bluegrass, issues a new CD, even more so when it is to be his last. And appropriately, “Spirits” celebrates spirituality.
“This is a collection of original songs with spiritual themes,” Lindner said. “It is by no means a bluegrass gospel album. In fact, there’s really not a lot of music in here that would be called bluegrass, even though that’s my reputation and what I’m known for.”
Lindner’s career spans more than 50 years and he has produced and appeared on nearly 25 albums. They include performances as the leader of the legendary Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys and as a member of the duo The Sky BlueBlue Sky Boys, with his brother Willie Lindner.
This Montpelier resident grew up in Baltimore during the 1950s and called the Maryland city “a hotbed of transplanted hillbillies with a lot of bluegrass and country music parks in an easy drive from the city.”
Lindner grew up listening to rock ‘n’ roll and Elvis, until he discovered bluegrass. His early influence was the Kingston Trio, then Pete Seeger. Then it was the Stanley Brothers, Jim and Jesse, Bill Monroe, and Flatt and Scruggs, what he calls “the bluegrass pantheon.”
Lindner attended Oberlin College in Ohio where he met Al Davis who was to become his longtime musical collaborator. After school he worked in prisons as a social worker. Visiting Davis in Vermont in 1970, he found a job at the St. Albans prison. Lindner and Davis lived together for a while in Marshfield and eventually, after brother Willie was lured to Vermont from California, the Mid-nite Plowboys were formed.
In 1974 their first album, “Snowfall,” was released. The band, with several personnel changes performed until a standing-room-only farewell concert at the Barre Opera House Sept. 29, 2012.
However, Lindner considers himself first and foremost a songwriter.
“I’ve been writing songs for 50 years,” he said in a recent interview. “I’ve recorded, by now, well over 100 of them with my band Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys, also in a series of so-called solo albums. Not that I’m a solo musician by any means, but I had a series of four Banjo Dan Songs of Vermont and a couple other releases.”
Lindner noticed that many of the songs he was writing recently had spiritual themes.
“It gave me the idea of recording what I’m sure will be my final CD, recording a collection of these spiritual songs,” he said. “And also, I went back. I have about 13 old notebooks full of old songs which will never see the light of day. And I found some older songs which fit into this category.”
“Spirits” became Lindner’s collection of spiritual songs — but spiritual in a very broad sense of the word.
“Some of them you could call religious, if Greek mythology is a religion. Jesus makes a cameo appearance. He’s in there, so is the Buddha,” he said.
Still, Lindner insists the 13 songs aren’t religious.
“Some of them touch on the spiritual aspects of life and death,” he said. “So it’s really a broad range, not only thematically but musically.”
There’s even a string quartet accompanying one of the songs.
“I scored it, and I’m not a classical guy,” Lindner said. “I had some help from Michael Close, the cellist. He helped me tweak it a bit, improve it. At one point he showed me the cello part and said the cello doesn’t go that low.
“I just wanted to try my hand at writing a string quartet,” Lindner said with a laugh.
“There’s a sitar, there are Hawaiian instruments, there’s a lot of stuff, so it’s a variety album,” he said. “It’s all acoustic music — except I did have a steel guitar on one track. I covered a lot of ground here — and hope it doesn’t come out as a hodgepodge — because there is a unifying theme of spirituality.”
The catalyst was quite simply that Lindner is at heart, a songwriter.
“It doesn’t take much,” he said. “I write songs and think, gee, I’d like to record this.”
Unfortunately CDS don’t make sense financially in this era of EP downloads.
“But I guess I just feel compelled to get these songs out in the world,” Lindner said. “I have great musicians that I’ve always worked with that I recruited for this album, and I thought I could present something of musical value. The catalyst was I had these songs, and even though it’s financially absurd, I wanted to create this album.”
Lindner completed the project with his old friends Chuck Eller and Laine Gibson at Lane Gibson Recording and Mastering in Charlotte during the 2021-22 winter.
“These guys really know what they’re doing,” Lindner said. “I have a product now, an album called ‘Spirits.’ I believe in the songs, and I certainly feel the engineers did a good job. And the studio musicians.”
There are at least a dozen different instrumentalist and vocalists who contributed.
“Of course, I play the banjo, plus I play the balalaika, the six-string guitar, 12-string guitar, ukulele, tiple, autoharp, and one other which I can’t think of at the moment,” Lindner said. “Yea, I play a lot of instruments because I can and I enjoy it, but I brought in a lot of great instrumentalists.
“I’m a singer, but not a great singer,” he said. “I try to put character into the vocals that I do. But I also try to find people who can sing better than me for particular songs. So, there’s a handful of other singers on this as well.”
Lindner created “Spirits” to represent himself as a songwriter, as well as express his passion for performing and recording music.
“In terms of the spirituality, it’s hard to say,” he said. “I’m interested in spirituality. I’m interested in religions although I don’t consider myself a religious person per se, but I’m interested in ways people and different cultures look into the world, and the meaning of the world, and I suppose the meaning of life — without getting too philosophical.”
Perhaps, the final song, one of Lindner’s favorites, sums it up.
“It’s called ‘Wooly Bear’,” he said. “I was inspired by walking up to Berlin Pond and seeing a wooly bear caterpillar. I was thinking, ‘Well, what is this all about? If you look at a wooly bear, the old Vermonters will say, ‘Look at those black and brown stripes theah.’ They’ll tell you how long the winter’s going to be.
“And I got to thinking, well, we have all the religions, we have spiritualists, we have fortune tellers, we have gurus, we have self-help books, we have folk traditions and everything else. And everybody’s looking for some way to interpret what existence, what life is all about,” Lindner said.
“Who knows where the truth really lies? Maybe looking at a wooly bear caterpillar is as good as anything else.”
