WDEV radio in Waterbury opened for business in 1931 during the early years of the Great Depression. The station has survived numerous challenges including the Depression, the Great Recession of 2008, World War II, Walkmans, iPods, subscription radio services, podcasts, and internet music streaming.
The current challenge, operating during a pandemic, has been the greatest challenge of all.
“COVID has been more destructive than any other time in our history,” said Steve Cormier, general manager of the Vermont Radio Group in Waterbury, which broadcasts WDEV, WLVB and The One.
The problem, Cormier said, is loss of revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions on local businesses, as well as lost revenue from canceled sporting events, including local high school basketball and Boston Red Sox games. Cormier estimates the loss for the year could be as much as 30%.
To help assure the three stations not only survive but thrive, WDEV has announced an opportunity for listeners to support the station by becoming members.
“For the first time in its 89-year history, WDEV is providing listeners with the option of financially supporting the station through online giving,” Cormier said. The station is also accepting checks sent to its Waterbury office. There is no suggested amount and the station has not set a target for the amount it hopes to raise.
WDEV will continue to be free to everyone. Listeners who want to assist the radio station can go to WDEVradio.com to provide one-time or recurring support or call the station directly.
“So far the response has been very good,” Cormier. The station announced its plan Oct. 5.
WDEV, which offers talk, news and sports, is as relevant now as it when the station started broadcasting, according to station owner and president Ken Squier.
“It’s absolutely essential to keep a local radio station like ours alive and well,” he said.
Squier, born in 1935, a legend in sports broadcast journalism, has been in broadcasting his whole adult life. He joined CBS Sports in 1972 and was the principal announcer for the network's coverage of the Daytona 500 for nearly 20 years. He is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Cormier agrees with Squier. “We have a special status that nobody else has, local news and local sports,” he said.
Because WDEV produces so many local programs, including news and sports rather than broadcasting music from a programing service, production costs are higher at that station than many others stations, Squier said. Despite the higher costs, Squier said he is committed to providing locally produced programs.
“We don’t just want to maintain what we’ve been doing, we want to expand,” he said. Starting in November, WDEV will broadcast New England Patriots games.
The station has not laid off any of its 30 employees and currently has no plans to do so.
“Many of our listeners are active contributors to our programming and feel strongly about the continuation of WDEV. Now they have the opportunity to support us financially,” Cormier said.
“We are committed to continuing our coverage in local communities and giving a voice to important issues affecting our region. At a time when the number of local media outlets is shrinking, the importance of WDEV is even greater,” Squier said.
WDEV is not alone concerning lost revenues due to the pandemic. According to reports from two companies that monitor media data, revenues from advertisers for radio are down significantly this year compared to 2019. A recent report from Borrell and Associates, says advertising revenues are down 13% from 2019. BIA Advisory Services predicts a decline of about 9% overall compared to last year.
Wendy Mays, executive director of the Vermont Association of Broadcasters, agrees 2020 has been a very difficult year for broadcasters for both radio and television.
“My members have been hurt badly, revenues are down across the board,” she said.
So far no radio station has gone out of business but that is a “real possibility” if ad revenues don’t improve, she said. Two AM stations, WCAT from Burlington and WRSA from St. Albans, have “gone dark,” and are not currently broadcasting. Both stations are owned by Radio Broadcasting Service Inc. based in Bedford, New Hampshire. That company is affiliated with Northeast Broadcasting Inc., also based in Bedford, which owns several stations, including The Point and WSKI in Montpelier, and The River in Boston
Ed Flanagan, general manager of The Point, said his company has not yet decided when the stations will be back on the air.
Mays said she has tried to convince lawmakers that broadcasters should qualify for Coronavirus Relief Funds.
“My government advocacy to create a separate pool of CRF grant money for local media, including newspapers, fell on deaf ears,” she said. She plans to continue to argue media businesses should qualify.
Terry Jaye, operations manager for Catamount Radio in Rutland, which broadcast five station (WSYB, WDVT, Z97.1 WJJR and 105.3 Cat Country) says his five station have also experienced reduced revenues due to the pandemic.
“Just follow the money. When the businesses that advertise with us are down, we’re down. Everybody’s lost business,” Jaye said.
“We’re probably never going back to the way it way it was. We’re trying to figure out how we can do more with less. It’s a problem across the industry,” he said.
Radio in Vermont is big business. According to Vermont Association of Broadcasters, a 2017 Woods & Poole Economics survey, radio had a $770 million economic impact in Vermont. There are 97 radio stations licensed, 19 AM stations and 81 FM stations. Of the 97 stations, 66 are commercial radio stations and the rest are not-for-profit, such as public radio, Christian radio and college stations.
