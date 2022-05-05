‘Birch trees growing, on some new mountains, mountains made of stones, taking back taking back our home,” sings singer-songwriter Bryan Blanchette in the opening lines of one of his new songs. His rich voice continues in Abenaki, telling of deep ties with the land.
The tenacity of trees reclaiming land of granite extraction and waste inspired Blanchette’s “Maskwaimoziak — Birch Trees,” and evokes the enduring culture of Abenaki people of this same land.
“Maskwaimoziak” is among the songs Blanchette, a member of the Nulhegan Band of the Abenaki Nation, is performing May 6-8 at Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.
Blanchette’s performances open LNT’s three weeks of “Alegwasimek 8thlokadin: Abenaki Artists Speak.” The series, with 12 events, celebrates Abenaki culture with music, stories, visual arts and discussions.
Translated to English, “Alegwasimak 8thlokadin,” means “how one dreams: a storytelling gathering.”
LNT has brought together quite a gathering. These artists’ stories are rooted in their vibrant culture and its spirituality, traditions, language and humor. Age-old tales to brilliant murals to traditional dances to sensitive watercolors to the wisdom of elders to sacred seeds, “Alegwasimak 8thlokadin” expresses Abenaki culture. Abenaki people have been here a long time and are here today. Abenaki art is dynamic with exciting contemporary explorations and expression.
Planning this series, Kim Bent and Kathleen Keenan, LNT’s artistic directors, note the instrumental role of Chief Shirly Hook, of the Koasek Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation, in recommending and connecting them with artists.
The first two weekends of “Alegwasimak 8thlokadin” feature performing arts. The third weekend brings discussions.
Brian Blanchette and the Black Bears open the series with two evenings with a focus on new work. Blanchette brings together traditional and contemporary instrumentation and writes English and Abenaki lyrics.
“I believe and have been instructed that our culture lies within the language,” Blanchette said. “It’s with that in mind that I write new songs, because our culture is alive, and I want people to understand that.”
Blanchette’s Sunday matinee, a solo performance, focuses more on traditional Abenaki music and dance. A longtime powwow drummer, Blanchette gets people on their feet.
Author, musician and storyteller Evan Pritchard and visual artist Rick Hunt team up for the second weekend.
Pritchard, of Mi’kmaq descent and longtime director of the Center for Algonquin Culture, is author of over 50 books including “No Word for Time” on Native American spirituality. Guitarist and storyteller Pritchard is leader of Tribal Harmony, music collective. With encyclopedic breadth in Native stories — he has been interviewing elders for over 30 years — Pritchard is a renowned storyteller.
As Pritchard retells deeply rooted tales, artist Rick Hunt, brilliant magic markers in hand, will spontaneously create new murals. Hunt’s work bursts with energy and color. With fluid lines he fills his space with movement and people.
Hunt, of Abenaki/Montagnais and Shawnee ancestry, and his wife Carolyn present programs of Abenaki storytelling and live visual art.
Creator and co-curator of the “Twisted Path” exhibitions at the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor, Maine, Hunt wrote “Throughout North America, Native people balance the importance of tribal identity and knowledge with the non-native communities that surround them. Art serves as one means of survival, expressing a wide range of emotions and experiences, from hopes and fears for the future, to dreams and anger about the past. Breaking away from stereotypes of Native American art and what is considered ‘traditional,’ the work of contemporary Native artists proves that art and culture are not static, but constantly evolving ....”
Beginning this month, Hunt is co-hosting with Deb Reger “Moccasin Tracks,” the weekly radio show she has produced for many years on WZNC-LP. Reger, also participating at LNT, will screen a selection of her video interviews on the third weekend.
An exhibition of watercolors by Amy Hook-Therrien, Koasek of the Koas Abenaki, is presented in the LNT lobby. Hook-Therrien draws from nature, with birch trees a favorite subject.
“Every time I go out to investigate a landscape I always search for the unique, the imperfect, the undesirable even. A broken branch, a torn leaf, a scarred tree, these are the things I look for. It’s the imperfect that makes nature so beautiful,” Hook Therrien says in her artist’s statement.
A discussion with Hook-Therrien and Chief Shirly Hook, her mother, is scheduled for May 15.
Chief Hook is co-founder of the Abenaki Tribal Garden in Braintree, a working garden and center for education about traditional Abenaki agriculture including heritage seeds and their preservation. A sacred corn whose seeds have passed through generations and have been protected from cross pollination are among the plants they grow.
An introductory Abenaki language workshop, “Abenaki Women Sharing: An Open Conversation about Community” and a panel on Abenaki legislative initiatives are also on the schedule.
For COVID health and safety, masks are required at Lost Nation Theater, and a new $30,000 air purification system provides a high level of protection in the theater.
