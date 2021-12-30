BARRE — When Victor Marques and Isa Bortoletto left Minas Gerais, an inland state in southeastern Brazil just northwest of Rio de Janeiro, neither ever imagined that Barre would be their new home.
Marques, 23, left Brazil four years ago; Isa, 24, left two years ago. They moved to Vermont last January after working in restaurants in New Jersey and Brazil, to open their new restaurant, Made in Brazil, in downtown Barre, in the old senior center on Main Street.
“In New Jersey, we use to just live there but in Vermont we feel like home,” Marques said.
Bortoletto agrees. “The people here have been so nice,” she said.
If all goes well, Barre is the last stop on their long journey north.
The two young restaurant owners opened Made in Brazil in September, after eight months of renovations to the building. The restaurant serves traditional Brazilian foods: rice, beans, chicken, steak, Brazilian picanha, faros, Brazilian stroganoff, Brazilian berry acai, Brazilian flan and brigadeiro truffles.
They opened the restaurant when building owner Elizia Meskell, a friend of Bortoletto’s from her hometown who now lives in Essex Junction, told them there was great opportunity here because there wasn’t another Brazilian restaurant around. (Souza’s Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse in Burlington closed several years ago.)
Moving to Vermont was a gamble for both of them.
“The people are so nice and friendly, everyone shows a lot of support for us,” Marques said. Many local business leaders have helped them, especially Doug Doenges, former owner of Soup N’ Greens, a mainstay in Barre for 37 years before it closed last summer.
“He has taught us a lot about the restaurant business,” Marques said.
Bortoletto is the chef; Marques handles the dining room. For now, the restaurant is a two-person operation.
When the restaurant is more firmly established they said they plan to add staff and more options. Starting in February, they hope to add a steak house and salad bar. They also are considering an “open mic” night, where locals can strut their musical skills.
Bortoletto is self-taught chef who learned the recipes from her family.
“My mother sent me the stroganoff recipe. She’s very proud,” Bortoletto said.
One common misconception many new customers have had, Marques said, is Brazilian food is spicy hot, similar to Mexican food. Rather, Brazilian recipes use spices sparingly, the natural flavor of the food dominates the plate, she said.
“Brazilian food is real healthy food, rice, beans, salad, meats,” she said, adding that the spices are basic, salt, cinnamon, annatto, cloves, bay leaves, cumin, cilantro.
The reception so far in Barre has been even better than they had hoped.
“We got good reviews of our food. And people have come back. That’s most important,” Marques said.
One of the biggest adjustments for them has been winter. June is the coldest month in Brazil, with temperatures averaging 66 degrees. Three winters in New Jersey are not the same as a Vermont winter, Marques said.
“Winter it’s not the best thing,” he said, adding that he and Bortoletto are learning to adapt. Last winter they tried snowboarding and loved it.
Bortoletto is not only the chef. She is also the artist who created the two striking maps on the south wall of the restaurant — one of Brazil and one of the United States, both made from iconic objects from each country.
Made in Brazil is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except Tuesday. Take-out is also available.
