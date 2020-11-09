Three-hundred bus loads of tourists were scheduled to visit the Morse Farm Maple Sugar Works sugar shack and gift shop in East Montpelier this foliage season.
Due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, none showed up. The revenue lost was nearly $500,000. For Tom Morse, director of the business and co-owner with his father, Burr, this past nine months have been the most challenging since the company open its farm stand nearly 60 years ago.
“The pandemic has had a real profound impact on our business from the get go. The loss of revenues from the busses was certainly very, very freighting but we’ve made ends meet,” Morse said.
With help from federal stimulus funds, a strong fall despite no buses, solid support from locals, an increase in mail order business, and a reduction in store hours to reduce costs, Morse has not had to laid off any of his five full-time employees. He has, however, used the part-time employees less. This fall Morse hired only 10 part-time employees rather than the usual 15.
Morse estimates at the end of the year revenues for his business will be down 30%, possibly more.
Morse Farm is not alone as the tourism industry across the state is down significantly from 2019. According Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, March through June lodging was down 97% compared to the previous year and restaurant business was down 86%.
“The tourism and hospitality industry is fighting to survive and concerns about never returning to a thriving economy are growing. Vermonters are resilient and creative, but if we are unable to host visitors in large volume, businesses will never be able to regain lost revenue. The latest number on the travel map (at the time of this printing) is 332,000 people who can travel here without quarantining. That is an infinitesimal number and the hospitality industry will have difficulty making their businesses sustainable at that level,” said Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. In a normal year Vermont gets 13.5 million visitors who spend $2.9 billion.
Kurrle agrees with Bishop the news is disappointing.
“Our travel map, which allows for quarantine free counties from ‘green’ counties and exceptions for a variety of necessary travel such as for school, work and to access health care, has shown us COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the states around us as well as here in Vermont. This amounts to around 332,000 people today who qualify for quarantine free leisure travel as compared to 19 million on June 26, when we first issued this travel policy. This is disappointing news for visitors and Vermonters alike but reflects what is happening with a virus that is growing in states around us.
“Outbreaks regionally are causing all states to rethink out-of-state travel, with Maine and New York recently adding quarantine requirements, this is something that will continue to ebb and flow as we work to suppress this virus,” Kurrle said.
Morse said he is hopeful the business drop has hit bottom. “The locals from Montpelier and Barre and all of Washington County have been true blue and we greatly appreciate their support. We also had lot of tourists this fall, lots of leaf peepers, our weekends were really busy. Vermont has a reputation as a safe haven and that greatly helped our fall business. People were really anxious to come to Vermont because of how safe Vermont is,” he said.
The pandemic-imposed restrictions came at one of the busiest time for Morse Farm, right in the middle of sugaring season.
“No one came to see the boiling. Usually the place is packed with people. It was a ghost town around here,” Morse said.
Despite the significant drop in revenue caused by the pandemic, Morse supports the travel restrictions imposed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. “We’re really proud of the state of Vermont and our governor. We’ve followed all the rules to a T.”
The farm has mandated mask use, limited the number of customers in the building and changed the customer traffic flow to assure social distancing.
Morse is apprehensive about 2021.
“Two really bad years in a row and we might have to rethink our whole business model.” What that could mean is greater emphasis on the mail order business and significantly reduced hours for the store. “Running a brick and mortar business is very expensive,” he said.
Morse is hoping for a strong Christmas. A solid Christmas could end a dismal year on a positive note.
Earlier this year the Agency of Development and the Department of Taxes received a federal appropriation of $76 million each to provide economic recovery grants to Vermont businesses to help them survive this pandemic.
“Applications to the first round of grants signaled that the unmet need was far greater than the $152m appropriated,” Kurrle said. The Vermont legislature appropriated an additional $76 million for grants.
“We have opened up the application period and we have received more than 1200 applications at ACCD alone. Our review process has begun and it’s clear to us the unmet need employers are reporting is again far surpassing the federal funds we have available to support them through this,” Kurrle said.
Morse Farm, which produces maple products, raises beef cattle, grows Christmas trees, and operates a large store, mail order and online retail operation, opened in 1966 when Tom’s grandfather Harry Morse Sr., who never cared much for dairy farming, sold the herd and opened a vegetable stand.
Burr Morse not only ran the business after Harry died, Burr also wrote a popular column that ran in The Times Argus for more than 15 years. Tom Morse is considering resuming the column.
